‘Y’ roundabout project starts this week in Sedona

SEDONA — The Arizona Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a project in the City of Sedona that will “modernize” the intersection of State Routes 89A and 179, also known as the “Y” in Sedona, according to a news release.

The construction modernization scheduled will include pavement rehabilitation, signage, striping and other improvements, an ADOT release stated.

“Concrete removal and replacement on ADA ramps began Wednesday,” a news release stated. “Paving is not scheduled to begin until early October, and much of that work will be done at night over a two-week period to minimize disruptions to adjacent businesses and the traveling public.”

The project is expected to be completed in November.

The project originally envisioned adding slip lanes for State Route 89A drivers traveling from west Sedona to southbound State Route 179, and for State Route 179 drivers traveling northbound on State Route 89A toward uptown.

After a detailed analysis of testing data in summer 2020, ADOT and the City of Sedona did not see enough of a benefit to continue moving forward with the project as initially scoped, a news release stated.

“Thus, the proposal to add a slip lane at the intersection will not be pursued. As a result, no lanes will be added or changed, and there will be no encroachment on private property,” a news release stated.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's traveler information site at az511.gov.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.