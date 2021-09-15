‘Y’ roundabout project starts this week in Sedona
SEDONA — The Arizona Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a project in the City of Sedona that will “modernize” the intersection of State Routes 89A and 179, also known as the “Y” in Sedona, according to a news release.
The construction modernization scheduled will include pavement rehabilitation, signage, striping and other improvements, an ADOT release stated.
“Concrete removal and replacement on ADA ramps began Wednesday,” a news release stated. “Paving is not scheduled to begin until early October, and much of that work will be done at night over a two-week period to minimize disruptions to adjacent businesses and the traveling public.”
The project is expected to be completed in November.
The project originally envisioned adding slip lanes for State Route 89A drivers traveling from west Sedona to southbound State Route 179, and for State Route 179 drivers traveling northbound on State Route 89A toward uptown.
After a detailed analysis of testing data in summer 2020, ADOT and the City of Sedona did not see enough of a benefit to continue moving forward with the project as initially scoped, a news release stated.
“Thus, the proposal to add a slip lane at the intersection will not be pursued. As a result, no lanes will be added or changed, and there will be no encroachment on private property,” a news release stated.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's traveler information site at az511.gov.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
- Police: Clarkdale man arrested for breaking into 2 homes, firing 17 shots from rifle in neighborhood
- City of Cottonwood, police department announce closure of Riverfront Park, traffic plan ahead of Thunder Valley Rally
- Camp Verde woman arrested for felony warrants, possession of meth and fentanyl sentenced to 3 years in prison
- Camp Verde woman arrested for felony warrants, possession of meth and fentanyl sentenced to 3 years in jail
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials report 284 new cases, 6 deaths since Labor Day
- Residents displaced from Clarkdale mobile home fire
- Obituary: Randall Lee Taft Sr.
- Northern Arizona Healthcare announces staff will be required to have COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 31
- Obituary: Frances R (Seitz) Baxter
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County reports 229 new cases; more on immunity
- 33-year-old Cottonwood man arrested after allegedly assaulting female victim, standoff with SWAT
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- Police: Clarkdale man arrested for breaking into 2 homes, firing 17 shots from rifle in neighborhood
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
- Semi-truck carrying 25 tons of hay on I-17 near Camp Verde goes up in flames
- Watch: Verde Valley SWAT makes arrest in Cottonwood on Sept. 2
- City of Cottonwood, police department announce closure of Riverfront Park, traffic plan ahead of Thunder Valley Rally
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: