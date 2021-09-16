Police: 2 suspects wanted for breaking into Sedona marijuana dispensary; $400 offered for tip leading to arrest
SEDONA — The Sedona Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two male suspects who broke into a local marijuana dispensary and stole several items before fleeing the scene, according to a news release Tuesday.
The two male suspects are described as having medium to dark-brown skin. Suspect one was wearing all black with a dark-colored facemask, black beanie, brown gloves and gray shoes, according to Sedona PD spokesperson Sgt. Michael Dominguez.
Suspect two, Dominguez said, is wearing no shirt, gray sweatpants, gray shoes, black beanie and a reddish-pink shirt wrapped around his face.
“It’s very hard to tell an age range, however, they appear to be 170 to 190 pounds and around 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2,” Dominguez said in a statement Tuesday, Sept. 14.
At 11:28 p.m. Sept. 12, suspect one used a chair to break the glass entrance door at the marijuana dispensary on the 400 block of Jordan Road in Sedona.
“The suspect quickly entered the business, taking a few items from where they were displayed for sale before fleeing,” Dominguez said. “At 1:48 a.m., suspect two entered the business and took several more items from where they were displayed for sale before fleeing as well.”
Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to $400 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of these suspects. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232, or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.
