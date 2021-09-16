Verde Valley in Brief: Legion 135 Oktoberfest Car Show set for Sept. 25 in Cottonwood

Start your engines to show your pride-and-joy vehicle at the Donald C. Thompson American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary’s fifth annual Oktoberfest Car Show set for Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Galpin Auto and RV Center, according to a news release.

Motor heads from around the Verde Valley and east as far as Globe will be competing! The center is located at 925 E. State Route 89A, Cottonwood. Spaces are limited to 70. All interested owners are encouraged to make their reservation while the spaces remain available.

Parking starts at 7:30 a.m.; show goers are welcome at 9 a.m. Judging is set for noon, followed by prizes and free lunch. Pre-registration is $20 and the day of the event is $25.

Categories of vehicles are sorted in groups based on the specific war eras that correlate to one of the American Legion membership periods. For instance, the oldest era offered was pre-Korean War 1917 to 1955; Vietnam War Era 1956-1975 and so on. Donors of those packages will select their era-winner from the registered cars that represent that time frame. Winner for the Commander’s Cup and People’s Choice will be from all entries regardless of category of car.

Participants may register and remit the entry fee via the post website at alazp135.org-carshow-2021. Just follow the instructions to include remitting through PayPal. Or if you prefer the old fashion way, print the registration form and mail your check (and form) to the provided address. Or lastly, drop an email to alazp135.org@gmail.com and a form will be emailed to you!

Car show registration applications and other information concerning the event may also be obtained online at azcarshows.com, or by calling 602-935-1936.

City of Sedona calling for local entrepreneurs to enter ‘Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Event’

The City of Sedona invites those who have a “moonshot” idea to participate in a Shark Tank-inspired pitch contest open to individuals or businesses in the Verde Valley, according to a news release.

Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to receive instruction and advice from industry experts on how to start or accelerate their business and ideas while competing for cash and prizes.

Contest prizes include cash awards of $1,500, $1,000, and $500; scholarships to the Northern Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NACET) Business Development Programs; and in-kind products such as business cards, photography, website assistance and security, and much more.

“This is a great opportunity for local entrepreneurs to work on their businesses, meet other entrepreneurs and gain strategic coaching to help them be successful. Entrepreneurs are vital to our community,” City of Sedona Economic Development Director Molly Spangler said.

To apply, candidates must submit a $35 fee and complete the online registration with the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center (SBDC). If you have questions or need assistance getting your business or pre-venture registered, please contact SBDC Business Analyst Ruth Ellen Elinski at ruthellen.elinski@yc.edu or Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization (VVREO) Executive Director Mary Chicoine at 928-300-1640 or moonshot@vvreo.com.

Zoom meeting during national Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month set for Sept. 27

Since September is National Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, the next mental health program is Monday, Sept. 27, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. will focus on those who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Please join us for this important discussion and message of hope. This free program via Zoom has been organized by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Yavapai and the Northern Arizona Peer and Family Coalition.

The following three speakers will be featured:

Donna Fox has spent over 25 years working and volunteering in the areas of mental health, suicide prevention and postvention. She volunteered for seven years at Crisis Connection, Minnesota’s suicide hotline. Her father’s suicide when she was a child gave her a passion for helping others. Fox leads a monthly Survivors of Suicide support group in Sedona.

Dana Flannery serves the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) in two senior-level capacities: senior policy advisor to the director, and the assistant director of the Division of Community Advocacy and Intergovernmental Relations (DCAIR). Flannery is a survivor of suicide who brings more than 17 years of experience in the behavioral health field.

Debra Jorgensen is a peer and manager of Individual and Family Affairs (aka OIFA) for Care 1st Health Plan Arizona. Jorgensen is a survivor of suicide who believes in social justice and strives to effect positive integrated health system changes via stakeholder empowerment, education, and advocacy.

The program is free by going to namiyavapai.org/mental-health-monday, or contact NAMIYavapai.org for more information.

iTrek virtual fundraiser returns to Beaver Creek Library

The popular virtual fundraiser for Friends of Beaver Creek Library, iTrek, returns! You can customize your iTrek by choosing how you want to participate: walking, running, riding a bike, driving, kayaking and even reading a book. Be creative! Play with the library’s summer reading program theme, “Tails and Tales.” Bring your dog along on your iTrek or write a Tale about your iTrek. Your photos and videos will be shared on our website. There are endless possibilities for a great experience and for a good cause!

The virtual fundraiser ends Oct. 31. Proceeds from this annual fundraiser supports the activities and programs for all ages at the Beaver Creek Public/School Library on the Beaver Creek School campus in Rimrock.

Register online at friendsofbeavercreeklibrary.org or pick up a registration form at Beaver Creek School, Beaver Creek Public/School Library, Beaver Creek Adult Center, Kiwanis Clothes Closet or Emerald Waves in Rimrock.

We have a limited number of T-Shirts so register early! Adults, $10, Kids, $5, ages 5 and under are free. All participants will be eligible for great prizes donated by local businesses including tickets to Out of Africa, cash prizes, and gift certificates. Don’t delay!

‘Gene Keys and Human Design’ workshop set for Sept. 22 in Sedona

Parangello Players has been on a sabbatical since 2020 because of COVID-19. This year however, in addition to their school arts classes, adults will be able to enjoy, “An Introduction to Gene Keys and Human Design,” hosted by Elyce Monet, executive director. The first of these interactive workshops will be held at the Sedona Arts Academy at The Collective, 7000 State Route 179, Suite C0100, Sedona, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. Bring your smart phone or iPad and obtain your personalized genetic charts and be guided to know your life’s work, your biggest challenge in life, your gift to humanity and your purpose in life. This introduction will start you on the path of understanding how uniquely you are designed, how your energy works, and how you can unlock the hidden potential in your DNA. Gene Keys (by Richard Rudd) is a journey of self-discovery, in your own time and on your own path. Additional workshops will be held Friday, Oct. 8, 15 and Nov. 19. Cost is $25 in advance, $35 at the door.

City of Sedona seeks 3 planning and zoning commission members; application deadline Sept. 23

The City of Sedona seeks applicants for three seats on the Planning and Zoning Commission as three current member terms approach expiration, according to a news release. This voluntary body, established by city council, consists of seven citizens appointed to play a critical role in the city’s planning process. The commission serves as council advisor on land use, growth and development issues. Commission duties include making recommendations to the city council on Community Plan updates, Land Development Code amendments, property zone changes and subdivision applications. In addition, the commission makes the final decision on conditional use permits and development review applications.

Applicants must reside in the Sedona city limits and should have interest, experience or knowledge in land use or related fields including, but not limited to architecture, construction, landscaping and planning. The term of service for this commission member will expire Oct. 31, 2024. Applications may be picked up at the City Clerk’s office, 102 Roadrunner Dr., Sedona, or find a PDF version online at sedonaaz.gov/home. Return completed applications to the City Clerk’s Office or via email at cityclerksdept@sedonaaz.gov no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 23, 2021. To learn more about the Planning and Zoning Commission’s responsibilities by contacting Cari Meyer, planning manager at 928-203-5049 or cmeyer@sedonaaz.gov.

Geology ‘rocks’ at Clemenceau Heritage Museum Sept. 24-25

Geology "rocks" right here in Verde Valley backyards and at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum, located at 1 N. Willard St., on the Mingus and Willard Roundabout in Cottonwood, according to a news release. "Geology Rocks at the Clemenceau" is scheduled for Friday, Sept 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This family friendly event is held in conjunction with the Mingus Gem and Mineral Club's weekend show and sale in Clarkdale, where the museum will have an information table for kids to meet a Geologist on Friday. Visit the museum to see the new geology kids kart, also on Friday, or come on Saturday to meet a geologist in the museum.

Learn everything you wanted to know about rocks and minerals, especially those in the Verde Valley, like copper and slag leftover from the mining and smelting days. There will be educational and fun hand-outs at both locations as well as complimentary gifts for children. Museum admission is free, however philanthropic contributions are welcome to support ongoing programs, events and operations. For more information, visit emenceaumuseum.com.

Sedona Poetry Slam returns Oct. 2 to Mary D. Fisher Theatre

After an 18-month hiatus, the Sedona Poetry Slam returns for its 13th season Saturday, Oct. 2. Performance poets will bring high-energy, competitive spoken word to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre starting at 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.

A poetry slam is like a series of high-energy, 3-minute one-person plays, judged by the audience. Anyone can sign up to compete in the slam for the $75 grand prize and $25 second-place prize. To compete in the slam, poets will need three original poems, each lasting no longer than 3 minutes. No props, costumes nor musical accompaniment are permitted. The poets are judged Olympics-style by five members of the audience selected at random at the beginning of the slam.

Mary D. Fisher Theatre is located at 2030 W. SR 89A, Suite A-3, in West Sedona. Tickets are $12. For tickets, call 282-1177 or visit SedonaFilmFestival.org. The poetry slams of the season will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, featuring Damien Flores of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Jan. 15; March 5, featuring Bernard "The Klute" Schober of Phoenix; April 23; and May 14.

Email foxthepoet@yahoo.com to sign up early to compete or by the Friday before the slam or at the door the day of the slam. Poets who want to compete should purchase a ticket in case the roster is filled before they arrive.

For more information, visit sedonafilmfestival.com or foxthepoet.blogspot.com.

League of Women Voters’ of Northern Arizona set for Oct. 4 event

The League of Women Voters’ of Northern Arizona is scheduled to host a Zoom event Monday, Oct. 4, welcoming former Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans to speak. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. with the annual member meeting, then the speaker program begins at 5 p.m. Evans is a social and public policy entrepreneur who believes in the concept of thrive-ability as it relates to individuals, neighborhoods, and communities, according to a news release. Evans has over 25 years of experience in the field of community redevelopment and investment. In addition to serving on the Flagstaff City Council for almost 13 years, she is the executive director of the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association of Flagstaff, Inc., a resident-driven nonprofit organization. Evans is currently serving as the northern Arizona Director for U.S. Senator Mark Kelly. For more information, contact Lynn Zonakis at 928-963-0261, or email lwvnaz@gmail.com.

‘Scarevenger’ hunt set for October Saturday’s at Clemenceau Heritage Museum

Step back in time as the creepier and quirkier side of Cottonwood’s history is unveiled through a “scarevenger” hunt on the first four October Saturday's from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum, according to a news release.

The museum, located at 1 N. Willard St. near the Mingus and Willard Roundabout in Cottonwood, will be host to costumes to add to the fun of this family friendly adventure. Creepy tours are free although contributions are welcome. "SCAREVENGER" hunt maps cost $5 each and one can enter each purchaser into a drawing for fun prizes.

Cameras are welcome for photo opportunities identified along the 'hunt' to create one's own creepy family history. Reserve your space at creepycottonwood@gmail.com. Space is limited by the number of maps printed. This fund-raising event is sponsored by the Verde Historical Society and friends for the benefit of the Clemenceau Heritage Museum.

For more information, visit clemenceaumuseum.com, or email clemenceauheritagem@qwestoffice.net.

Camp Verde Library Endowment grants $20,000 to the library

Standing in front of the Founder’s Wall at the library, Camp Verde Library Endowment (CVLE) President Ambie Charles and board members Charlie and Linda German presented Camp Verde Community Library Director Kathy Hellman with a check for $20,000, according to a news release.

“It gives us great pleasure to see all our hard work paying back dividends in our community,” Charles said.

“Once again, we are so grateful for those who came before us and worked so hard to benefit us here today. This is an incredible gift,” Hellman said.

The money comes out of the overflow of over 20 years of fundraising to benefit the library. In 2000 a group of visionaries - Yona Ash, Betty Chester, Phil England, Pat Hjalmarson, Vada Lovato, Baltazar Lozano, Sharon Massey, Fred Sanchez, and Dorothy Wood, with the active support of the Yavapai Apache Nation - started the Camp Verde Library Endowment investment fund.

In 2018 CVLE reached its goal of $500,000 invested with and managed by the Arizona Community Foundation to form a permanent funding source for Camp Verde Community Library. Revenues from the CVLE fund will continue to provide vital support to the library for years to come. Current residents of the Town of Camp Verde, their children, and generations yet unborn will reap the benefits of these visionaries.

6-week writing course set for Sedona Public Library in October

Join instructor Stacey Lane at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, in Sedona Public Library’s quiet room, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona, for the beginning of a six-week writing course for all levels and abilities, according to a news release.

“This is not only a class about writing, it is a class about people writing. It is about writing as a tool for intellectual, psychological, and spiritual growth. It is about our language and our being and their powerful interconnectedness,” Lane said in a news release. “This class is about taking back the gift of our language as an instrument of creation. The guided writing explorations begin by asking you to go inside yourself, to start with your heart, to take your stories out from within and look at them and learn from them.”

In our explorations, we are examining our past (which is always present within us), looking at our childhoods, our beginnings, our roots. We are working at telling our stories, which we must do in order to survive them, learn from them, grow beyond them. We will also work with the dimension called "Toward Public Writing." This gives your journaling work a new form as to be shared with others. This writing-and-being group travels beside you as we create a published summation of our creations.

Please bring a laptop, tablet or pen/pencil and paper and be prepared to do some writing during class time. The class is a six-week course starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, and ending on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Cost is $75.00 per person. To register, contact Lane at 602-367-6748 or at staceylane13@gmail.com.

43rd annual Whiskey Row Marathon set for Oct. 9 in Prescott

The 43rd annual Whiskey Row Marathon is scheduled to return Saturday, Oct. 9, in Prescott, according to a news release. Run by the James Family Prescott YMCA, Montezuma Street hosts the marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K and .3-mile dash. Runners of the half marathon and marathon will be treated to a post-race massage, delicious refreshments and finish line Expo, which will be happening on the Mile High Middle School football field. The free food and massage will be welcomed after running up and down an estimated 3,000 feet in the thin mountain air. The first and last five miles are run along open, paved roads, while the remainder of the race cuts through the Ponderosa pine-covered Prescott National Forest on dirt roads. Runners can pick up their packets at the Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple St., Prescott, on Friday, Oct. 8, between 3 and 8 p.m. Runners can also pick up their packets on race day Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at Matt’s Saloon, 112 S. Montezuma St., Prescott. For more information, visit whiskeyrowmarathon.com, or call 928-445-7221, or email Jaime.dejoseph@prescottymca.org.

Verde Valley entrepreneurs set for ‘Shark Tank’ inspired event Oct. 15-16

The Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization is scheduled to host a Moonshot Pioneer Pitch event in the Verde Valley on Oct. 15 and 16, according to a news release.

The two-day event inspired by “Shark Tank” is designed to give Verde Valley entrepreneurs and change makers a chance to make a business pitch in a contest that is open to anyone.

“Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to receive instruction and advice from various industry experts on how to start or accelerate their business ideas while competing for cash and prizes,” a news release stated Monday, July 19.

To be eligible to participate in this competition you must be interested in and willing to do business in the Verde Valley.

To apply, candidates must submit a $35 fee and complete the online registration with the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

Participants must also complete an application explaining their start-up idea, what they feel their unique selling proposition is, and why their product of service is better than what is already on the market. This event is for businesses that are located in the Verde Valley ONLY. Do not apply if you are out of the area.

Contest prizes include cash awards of $1,500, $1,000 and $500 scholarships to the NACET Business Development Programs; and in-kind products such as: business cards, photography, website assistance and security, and much more.

In addition, the Sustainability Alliance is offering Sustainable Entrepreneur awards of $1,500 and $1,000. These prizes are available to competition finalists that are starting a new business or revenue stream to measurably divert waste from landfill, conserve energy or water.

For more information, reach out to Ruth Ellen Elinski, SBDC Business Analyst, ruthellen.elinski@yc.edu, or Mary Chicoine, VVREO Executive Director at 928-300-1640 or moonshot@vvreo.com.

Town of Camp Verde’s fall bus trip set to attend Phoenix Rising match in Chandler Oct. 30

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation recently announced their fall bus trip to see the Phoenix Rising versus the Tacoma Defiance, according to a news release. The season finally will be played at the Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex at Wild Horse Pass, 19593 S. 48th St., Chandler. Both teams are part of the professional United Soccer League. The game will be on Saturday, Oct. 30. The bus will leave the Community Center Gym, 51 E. Hollamon St., Camp Verde, at 4:45 p.m. and returns after the game. Tickets are $38 (all ages) and up to 13 people can be accommodated on this trip. Register online at campverde.sportsites.com/player, or campverde.az.gov. Registration deadline is Oct. 17. For more information, contact Camp Verde Parks and Recreation, 395 S. Main St., via email at parks@campverde.az.gov, or call 928-554-0820, ext. 3.

Camp Verde to host annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ Halloween Festival Oct. 31

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation announced advance planning for the annual Main Street Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival, according to a news release. The popular event will be Sunday, Oct. 31, this year from 5 to 7 p.m. Main Street will be closed down from ACE Hardware to the Camp Verde Feed Store to allow for a safe environment for families to enjoy the activities.

Last year saw a crowd estimated at over 4,000 kids and parents! Businesses, organizations and individuals passed out tons of candy to costumed children strolling the street. Parks and Recreation takes the lead in providing candy for this event by accepting donated funds along with Town funds and then purchasing candy to be parceled out for distribution. Groups with funds to donate are asked to contact Parks and Recreation as soon as possible. They also coordinate placement of booths and cars along the route to maximize social distancing.

“We realize that the COVID pandemic has affected so many things, please know that we plan on having the event, but we have all learned that things may change between now and then that are out of our control,” Camp Verde Parks and Recreation spokesperson Shawna Figy said.

In addition to costumed candy gobbling, businesses and groups are invited to organize other activities. These might include a haunted house, musical entertainment or food. Arizona Calvary Chapel, Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde are just some of the community groups that we expect will be joining us for this event. Individuals, organizations or businesses that would like to participate in some way are encouraged to contact staff at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation 928-554-0820, option 3, or email parks@campverde.az.gov.

Yavapai County asks for public input on development plan

The Yavapai County Development Services Department needs your input. Development Services kicked-off the Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Update process Nov. 19, 2020. The Comprehensive Plan is a state required policy document that guides future growth and development in the county. All residents are encouraged to participate in the process and share their thoughts and ideas on how they would like to see their communities and the county grow.

“We are truly appreciative of everyone’s participation in the Comprehensive Plan and the development of our great county. If you know someone who may be interested, please forward this website link to your family, friends, and neighbors and have them click ‘Get Involved’ to be added to our mailing list for upcoming meetings and future survey’s which will help us draft the new Comprehensive Plan,” Yavapai County Development Services Director David Williams said.

For the link to the Yavapai County website where the survey is held, please visit planningyavapai2032.org/surveys.

Monthly food boxes available for Verde Valley seniors

Manzanita Outreach has expanded its Commodity Supplemental Food Program, also known as the Senior Food Box Program.

The food boxes contain canned items such as fruit, vegetables, meat or fish, bottled juice, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter and cereal. The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Qualified Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older who meet a monthly income requirement) may register and receive their monthly box at a drive-through at the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood. The organization also offers home delivery to homebound seniors in the Cottonwood area.

For more information or to sign up for the program, contact Manzanita Outreach’s CSFP Coordinator Donna Newcomb at 623-694-4796; ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Cottonwood Church Sanctuary to hold blood drive

The Cottonwood Church Sanctuary, 1580 E. Fir St., has scheduled three upcoming dates for a blood drive. Those dates are: Nov. 15, 2 to 6 p.m.; Feb. 7, 2022, 2 to 6 p.m.; and May 9, 2022, 2 to 6 p.m. All blood drive events will take place at the church. For more information, please call 877-258-4825.