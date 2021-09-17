Independent seeks nominations for annual ‘Women in Business’ edition

COTTONWOOD — In effort to honor Verde Valley women on their achievements in not only the business world, but the local community, The Verde Independent is seeking nominations for our annual “Women in Business” edition.

All nominees must live, work and/or volunteer in the Sedona and Verde Valley area to be approved. A few of the outstanding characteristics these women might have include:

• Been a role model and/or mentor to other women and girls;

• Are dedicated to helping women and girls achieve their goals;

• Gives back to the community through their time, talent and/or resources;

• Broken new ground or old barriers, and been an agent for change;

• Made an impact in their chosen field of endeavor;

• Assisted others to be successful in their achievements;

• Inspired and encouraged women to take part in shaping the future of their own lives and their communities; and

• Been innovative in the way that they approach challenges facing women and the wider community.

In addition, the Independent would like to see nominations for “Young Women of Distinction” (ages 18-25) and “Young Trailblazer (17 and under), recognizing not only their talents, but a commitment to their community.

Do you know someone who fits the bill? Nominate them for the 2021 Women in Business edition to be announced in October. You can nominate a friend, co-worker, your boss, business associates, a relative or even yourself.

Your nomination should include a brief description as to why you are nominating this woman for recognition and be kept to 500 words or less.

To submit a nominee, fill out a submission form online at verdenews.com/women-in-business, or via email to editorial@verdenews.com. Submissions can also be mailed, or dropped off at the Independent, 116 S. Main St., Cottonwood.

For more information, contact Editor Brian M. Bergner Jr. via email at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

Deadline for submissions is Friday, Oct. 1.