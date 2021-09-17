Obituary: Mary Beth Archer
Mary Beth Archer
1951 - 2021
Mary Beth Archer, 70 of Rimrock, Arizona, passed away on September 12, 2021 in Cottonwood, Arizona. She was born on July 12, 1951 in Ft. Eustis, Virginia to Eugene Earl Newton and Lillian Mae Newton.
Mary worked as a hairdresser/colorist and a caregiver. She enjoyed gardening.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Newton. She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Harry Archer of Rimrock; son, Christopher Iovan of Michigan; brothers, Dennis Newton of Glendale and Danny Newton of Scottsdale; sister, Lori Getzwiller of Scottsdale and mother, Lillian Newton of Scottsdale.
Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home, in Cottonwood, on Wednesday September 22, 2021 at 11:00am. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
