OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Sept. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Mary Beth Archer

Mary Beth Archer. (Courtesy)

Mary Beth Archer. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 17, 2021 6:25 p.m.

Mary Beth Archer

1951 - 2021

Mary Beth Archer, 70 of Rimrock, Arizona, passed away on September 12, 2021 in Cottonwood, Arizona. She was born on July 12, 1951 in Ft. Eustis, Virginia to Eugene Earl Newton and Lillian Mae Newton.

Mary worked as a hairdresser/colorist and a caregiver. She enjoyed gardening.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Newton. She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Harry Archer of Rimrock; son, Christopher Iovan of Michigan; brothers, Dennis Newton of Glendale and Danny Newton of Scottsdale; sister, Lori Getzwiller of Scottsdale and mother, Lillian Newton of Scottsdale.

Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home, in Cottonwood, on Wednesday September 22, 2021 at 11:00am. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News