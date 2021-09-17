OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Obituary: Micheal Richard Hensley

Micheal Richard Hensley. (Courtesy)

Micheal Richard Hensley. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 17, 2021 6:27 p.m.

Micheal Richard Hensley

1951 - 2021

Micheal Richard Hensley December 25, 1951 - August 9, 2021 Micheal Richard Hensley, 69, of Clarkdale died peacefully Aug. 9, 2021. Born in Phoenix, he moved to Clarkdale in 1984. A master mechanic, Micheal owned and operated the Clarkdale Classic Station since 1989.

He is survived by his fiancée, Linda; sons, Will, Eugene (Gene) and Austin and granddaughter, Colleen (Leena).

A Celebration of Life will be held September 21st at Main Street Café from 4 to 8 p.m.

Information was provided by the family.

