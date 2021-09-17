Obituary: Sybil A. Ling
Sybil A. Ling
2021
Sybil A. Ling, (Tex), age 79, of Rimrock, Arizona, gained her wings on Sept. 8, 2021 in Rimrock.
She left behind a family that loved her very, very much- beyond what words could describe. Everyone who met her, instantly felt that she was the sweetest person they’ve ever met. Her life motto was: “Treat others how you would want to be treated”. She had a big heart, and helped everyone she could.
Sybil was born in Andrews, Texas. Was a US Navy Corpsmen, and went to Phoenix College. Later she went on to become an Operating Engineer and retired from Operating Engineers, Local 12.
She is survived by her husband, Harvey Frank Ling; children, Sharon Liberty, Selina Welle, Charlotte Ling and Kyle Ling, and grandchildren, Tyler Webster, Evan Welle, Collin Welle, Mackenzie Ling, and Reagan Ling.
Information was provided by the family.
- City of Cottonwood, police department announce closure of Riverfront Park, traffic plan ahead of Thunder Valley Rally
- Police: 2 suspects wanted for breaking into Sedona marijuana dispensary; $400 offered for tip leading to arrest
- ‘Y’ roundabout project starts this week in Sedona
- Camp Verde woman arrested for felony warrants, possession of meth and fentanyl sentenced to 3 years in prison
- Police: Clarkdale man arrested for breaking into 2 homes, firing 17 shots from rifle in neighborhood
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County health officials report 284 new cases, 6 deaths since Labor Day
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County reports 229 new cases; more on immunity
- Residents displaced from Clarkdale mobile home fire
- Obituary: Randall Lee Taft Sr.
- Northern Arizona Healthcare announces staff will be required to have COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 31
- 33-year-old Cottonwood man arrested after allegedly assaulting female victim, standoff with SWAT
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- Police: Clarkdale man arrested for breaking into 2 homes, firing 17 shots from rifle in neighborhood
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
- City of Cottonwood, police department announce closure of Riverfront Park, traffic plan ahead of Thunder Valley Rally
- Semi-truck carrying 25 tons of hay on I-17 near Camp Verde goes up in flames
- Police: 2 suspects wanted for breaking into Sedona marijuana dispensary; $400 offered for tip leading to arrest
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: