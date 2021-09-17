OFFERS
Obituary: Sybil A. Ling

Sybil A. Ling. (Courtesy)

Sybil A. Ling. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 17, 2021 6:23 p.m.

Sybil A. Ling

2021

Sybil A. Ling, (Tex), age 79, of Rimrock, Arizona, gained her wings on Sept. 8, 2021 in Rimrock.

She left behind a family that loved her very, very much- beyond what words could describe. Everyone who met her, instantly felt that she was the sweetest person they’ve ever met. Her life motto was: “Treat others how you would want to be treated”. She had a big heart, and helped everyone she could.

Sybil was born in Andrews, Texas. Was a US Navy Corpsmen, and went to Phoenix College. Later she went on to become an Operating Engineer and retired from Operating Engineers, Local 12.

She is survived by her husband, Harvey Frank Ling; children, Sharon Liberty, Selina Welle, Charlotte Ling and Kyle Ling, and grandchildren, Tyler Webster, Evan Welle, Collin Welle, Mackenzie Ling, and Reagan Ling.

Information was provided by the family.

