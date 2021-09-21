Artist Karen Sellers to host mixed media workshop Sept. 25 at Pine Shadows Community Center

El Valle Artists Association recently announced they have scheduled a Mixed Media Workshop on Sept. 25, at the Pine Shadows Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release.

Join Karen Sellers for a Mixed Media Process Workshop where you will learn new processes and techniques for loosening up and having fun with your art. Spaces are limited, so if interested contact Nadine Cummins at 480-375-0982. Cost for members is $55 and cost for non-members is $65.

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN

This workshop’s focus is to get you to loosen up, and have fun. You will be working abstractly, starting with scribbles using pencil, china marker, inktense, watercolor crayons, or any other Medias you can think of to use. Through the process, you will be free to let your creative juices flow.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Sellers was born and raised in Arizona, and has lived all over the state. Currently she calls Cornville, Arizona, her home where she has access to all kinds of inspiration for her artwork. She has a bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University with an emphasis in illustration, but her true love is experimental art.

“Sellers wants her artwork to be different from others around her, challenging the status quo or going beyond the imaginable. She has taught and co-taught classes at two of our local art organizations,” a news release stated. “Teaching takes her out of her comfort zone, and enjoys sharing her techniques with others and watching them grow in their own art journeys.”

The supply list will be forwarded to you when you sign up.

Information provided by the El Valle Artists Association.