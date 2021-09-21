Clarkdale concert series to host Trotters Wake on Sept. 25

The Town of Clarkdale is proud to host Trotters Wake Irish band in the town park on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to a news release.

Trotters Wake was originally scheduled in July, but their concert got rained out. This will be the final concert of the season for the Town of Clarkdale’s Concert Series.

This six-piece vocal acoustic band provides a lively mix of Irish drinking songs, Irish and Celtic ballads and traditional Irish tunes (jigs, reels, etc.). They are originally from Glendale and play in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area and throughout Arizona.

“They have more fun playing Irish music than should be legal, and they want listeners to experience the same thing,” a news release stated.

Visit their website, trotterswake.com, for the latest news, appearances and contact information.

All concerts take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clarkdale Town Park Gazebo located in the center of the town’s historic district on Main Street.

The full schedule is available on the Town of Clarkdale website, visit clarkdale.az.gov.

Bring your chairs, food and water or visit one of the local restaurants. All concerts are free. Dogs are welcome on a leash and please remember alcohol is not permitted in the park.

For more information about the Town of Clarkdale Concert Series, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-639-2460, or visit clarkdale.az.gov or email parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov.

As always, the concerts in the park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather, just call 928-639-2492.

Information provided by the Town of Clarkdale.