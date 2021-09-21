Clarkdale concert series to host Trotters Wake on Sept. 25
The Town of Clarkdale is proud to host Trotters Wake Irish band in the town park on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to a news release.
Trotters Wake was originally scheduled in July, but their concert got rained out. This will be the final concert of the season for the Town of Clarkdale’s Concert Series.
This six-piece vocal acoustic band provides a lively mix of Irish drinking songs, Irish and Celtic ballads and traditional Irish tunes (jigs, reels, etc.). They are originally from Glendale and play in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area and throughout Arizona.
“They have more fun playing Irish music than should be legal, and they want listeners to experience the same thing,” a news release stated.
Visit their website, trotterswake.com, for the latest news, appearances and contact information.
All concerts take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clarkdale Town Park Gazebo located in the center of the town’s historic district on Main Street.
The full schedule is available on the Town of Clarkdale website, visit clarkdale.az.gov.
Bring your chairs, food and water or visit one of the local restaurants. All concerts are free. Dogs are welcome on a leash and please remember alcohol is not permitted in the park.
For more information about the Town of Clarkdale Concert Series, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-639-2460, or visit clarkdale.az.gov or email parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov.
As always, the concerts in the park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather, just call 928-639-2492.
Information provided by the Town of Clarkdale.
- Developer proposes large resort in Cottonwood
- Police: 2 suspects wanted for breaking into Sedona marijuana dispensary; $400 offered for tip leading to arrest
- City of Cottonwood, police department announce closure of Riverfront Park, traffic plan ahead of Thunder Valley Rally
- ‘Y’ roundabout project starts this week in Sedona
- Verde Valley SWAT, PANT serve search warrant on Camp Verde home; investigation ongoing
- Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Created Equal’ premiere Sept. 16
- Photo Gallery: Friday kicks off 20th Thunder Valley Rally
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County reports 229 new cases; more on immunity
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County reports 342 new cases this week; more on booster vaccine
- Northern Arizona Healthcare announces staff will be required to have COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 31
- Developer proposes large resort in Cottonwood
- 33-year-old Cottonwood man arrested after allegedly assaulting female victim, standoff with SWAT
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Police: 2 suspects wanted for breaking into Sedona marijuana dispensary; $400 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Police: Clarkdale man arrested for breaking into 2 homes, firing 17 shots from rifle in neighborhood
- City of Cottonwood, police department announce closure of Riverfront Park, traffic plan ahead of Thunder Valley Rally
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
- ‘Y’ roundabout project starts this week in Sedona
- Semi-truck carrying 25 tons of hay on I-17 near Camp Verde goes up in flames
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: