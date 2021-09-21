Jerry McFarland, Dan Vega to play at Bella Vita Sept. 24-25

Picture yourself dining on a fine Italian meal beneath the stars, listening to great music and enjoying your drink while thoughtful servers make sure you have everything you need for a perfect night out.

Bella Vita Ristorante makes it happen and visitors and locals keep coming back for more. This weekend the restaurant features two of Sedona’s top musicians, singer/songwriters Jerry McFarland and Dan Vega.

On Friday, Sept. 24, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jerry McFarland entertains.

McFarland is gifted with a golden voice and an ability to play songs that span the musical decades. He is entertaining, charming and never loses control of the audience, sharing anecdotes of the songs he chooses to play and sing while taking requests from the audience.

Engaging, smooth and talented are words that best describe McFarland’s stage presence and performance.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Bella Vita Ristorante features local musician and solo performer Dan Vega.

A true troubadour, Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be. Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is one of Sedona’s most sought after musicians. He is a consummate professional with a great local following who always gives his best at every performance.

Classically trained, his musicianship is impeccable. His stage presence is commanding. Make it a point to enjoy fine Italian cooking and great live music at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.

