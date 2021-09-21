Music in the Stacks to host special concert series Sept. 23

Join us Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room for our new free Special Concert Series, a spin-off of Music in the Stacks round-robin style concerts that take have taken place at the library for nearly five years, according to a news release.

Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in northern Arizona. There will be one band or solo artist that plays for the duration of the concert with a different artist playing each month, on the fourth Thursday.

September’s concert features singer-songwriter Jo Berger on guitar and vocals and instrumentalist Walton Mendelson on the unique and eclectic electronic wind instrument (EWI).

Together they create original music rooted in the folk traditions of the West infused with a splash of jazz and a touch of blues. When Jo and Walton met in 2013 they found a strong musical kinship with one another even though they come from very different backgrounds.

This chemistry is reflected in Walton’s rich vocabulary of instrumental voices interwoven with the lyrical vocals of Jo’s original songs. Their music is spirited, poignant, and full of variety. They can get your body moving and lift your heart.

Berger shares a warm connection with her audiences and through her compelling songwriting and stories, she transports us into the richly woven world of her songs. She is charming, lively, and a keen observer of the quirks of daily living. “Life is a magniﬁcent journey,” Berger reflected.

“My songs explore my passions as they focus on messages and movement; I try to account for the tough decisions, the emotions that spill out, and my unbridled joy in being alive. Lyrics are as important to me as the music. It is the twists and turns of the story that I want to share,” Berger said.

Berger and Mendelson perform their blend of original folk, blues, old-time, Latin, and jazz tunes at a variety of regional venues and folk festivals throughout Arizona. They both live in Prescott.

The Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.

Information provided by the Camp Verde Community Library.