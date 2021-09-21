Old Town Center for the Arts reopens, announces fall schedule

Intermission is over! It has been a long 18 months of COVID-19 for everyone, including concert venues and musicians. Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street and Main Street, Cottonwood, is now reopening and has lined up a wide variety of great performers from around the world for the fall concert season, according to a news release.

COVID-19 SAFETY

As we open for our 14th Season, we join with venues all across the country who are taking precautionary measures to keep attendees safe.

We have and will continue to follow CDC Guidelines along with local and statewide requirements. The CDC along with the World Health Organization advice mask wearing indoors and vaccinations to minimize any risk to infection of the COVID-19 virus.

Thank you for any precautionary measures you can take in this regard. Mark your calendars for these special events and visit oldtowncenter.org to find more details about the concerts listed above and new events to be added.

What follows is a brief description of some of Old Town Center for the Arts upcoming concerts and events. Support the Old Town Center and musicians from around the world as they open for their 14th year:

Native American violinist, flutist and composer Arvel Bird: Animal Totems Concert set for Saturday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.

Arvel Bird, named by the prestigious Cowboy and Indian Magazine, as one of the top 4 favorite Native American Musicians, along with Buffy St. Marie and R. Carlos Nakai, is a violinist, flutist and composer who brings to life the dramatic connection between Native American and Celtic traditions, stirring up scenes that echo from North American memory. Bird has won the coveted title of Artist of the Year at the Native American Music Awards (Nammys), quickly followed by Best Instrumental Album at the Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards (Cammys) and others.



Electric Harp Guitar Group; William Eaton, Anthony Mazzella and Fitzhugh Jenkins with guest aerial artist Taylor Marie: Saturday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

Visionary guitarists William Eaton, Anthony Mazzella, and Fitzhugh Jenkins join forces as the ‘Electric Harp Guitar Group’ (EHGG) to perform on their unique electric harp guitars, synthesizer guitars and keyboards on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. in a special live concert at Old Town Center for the Arts.

Walt Richardson, Arizona Music Legend, with Guest Hannes Kvaran: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

Arizona Music legend Walt Richardson will perform at Old Town Center for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. Richardson has toured all over the country, but has based out of Tempe since the 1970’s. He is one of the most endearing, lasting, talented, and influential musicians in Arizona’s history. Since the 70’s Richardson has entertained and inspired audiences who have come to love his original songs and arrangements of classic pop, folk, world and reggae tunes. Richardson performed the opening concert at Old Town Center for the Arts in 2008, and has since played anniversary concerts for OTCA. Joining Richardson for this concert will be longtime friend and guitarist extraordinaire Hannes Kvaran. Kvaran has played with Richardson since the “early days,” and adds amazing acoustic guitar playing to this stellar duo.



An evening steeped in the flavor and romance of Spain, “Backroads,” featuring Latin Grammy Award Winner Diego Garcia: Saturday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

In cooperation with Yavapai Performing Arts Center, the Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to present Twanguero’s ‘Backroads’ on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. Spanish guitarist/vocalist/composer, Diego Garcia - also known as “Twanguero” - has been hailed as a “fire breathing guitar hero” by the press for his work with his band. A Latin Grammy award-winner, Twanguero has also been hailed as one of the best guitarists in the world. His unique musical style combines rock, blues, country, and his signature “Latin Twang.” Join us for the guitar master’s musical journey through the Americas, inspired by his travels to Chicago, Nashville, Austin, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina … in search of the “Heart of the American Guitar.”

TICKETS

Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com or you can purchase tickets at Desert Dancer in Cottonwood or the Sedona Film Fest Box Office in Sedona. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit oldtowncenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.

Information provided by the Old Town Center for the Arts.