The Sedona Arts Academy recently announced its upcoming event schedule

Salsa Night with Dana on Mondays through Oct. 11, 7 to 8 p.m.

Dana De Luz leads this Salsa 101 six-week series where you’ll learn and perfect at least 15 easy salsa steps. Have fun while enjoying lively Latin music certain to get your hips moving! Each class will include a warm-up with Latin motion techniques and review of steps from the previous week. Then we’ll learn some new steps. Put on the music and shake those hips! Advanced registration is recommended. For the six week series the price is $120, or drop-in for $30 per session. Tickets are at bit.ly/SAA-salsa-mondays.

Introduction to The Gene Keys by Elyce Monet, Ambassador on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 6 to 9 p.m.

Gene Keys is here to guide you on your own unique path in life by finding the wisdom inside YOU. It is not a program of more knowledge, but a self-guided journey into the wisdom of your heart.

In this introduction, you will learn:

❏ How to obtain your Gene Keys & Human Design Charts (please bring smart phone or ipad);

❏ Your Life’s Work;

❏ Your Biggest Challenge;

❏ Your Gift to Humanity; and

❏ Your Purpose in Life.

This overview starts you on the path of understanding how you are uniquely designed, how your energy works and how to become a master of your life in your own timing and on your own unique path. Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Please call 928-288-2258 for more information.

Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Josh Rivedal’s Kicking My Blue Genes in the Butt, Sept. 23 & 24, 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Sept. 25, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Josh Rivedal’s one man, live Broadway-style play Kicking My Blue Genes in the Butt includes fifteen characters and seven songs and is both comedic and poignant. Rivedal discusses the tragic suicides of both his father and grandfather in a primal piece of live storytelling that creates an emotional connection with the audience and conveys the powerful message that suicide is preventable. Finally, there will be a live Q&A between Rivedal and the audience on the importance of mental health and suicide prevention. Representatives of NAMI of Phoenix, and Verde Valley Mental Health Coalition will moderate the after-show discussion.

Purchase Tickets at bit.ly/etc-kicking-blue-genes; In Advance with Reserved Seating – $55 (sit at table with your friends/family, includes drink tickets and table service); In Advance – $35; At the Door – $45.

All events will be held at Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 State Route 179, Suite C-100, in the Village of Oak Creek.

For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.

Information provided by the Sedona Arts Academy.