Will Donato, Aaron Blake looking to jazz up Sound Bites Grill Sept. 25

Jazz aficionados are in for a real treat Saturday, Sept. 25, as Sound Bites Grill in Sedona hosts Will Donato and Aaron Blake for a night of smooth jazz and laid back listening, according to a news release.

Donato is considered one of music’s most dynamic performers, gifted with the ability to bond and connect with his audiences. A saxophonist, composer, and producer, Donato has performed with some of the best-known musicians of the groove and smooth jazz genre.

He has played with Al McKay of Earth Wind and Fire, Richard Elliot, Bruce Conte of Tower of Power, Steve Reid of The Rippingtons, and other jazz notables like Brian Simpson, Steve Oliver, Gregg Karukas and Nick Colionne. He has worked in the pop music genre as well - most notably with Gerald Levert, Wynonna Judd, Toni Childs, and superstar Richard Marx.

He was nominated by Coachella Valley Weekly for their annual CV Music Awards in the categories of “Best Jazz Instrumentalist” & “Best Instrumental Performance and has recorded numerous albums and chart-topping hits.

He shares the stage that night with virtuoso guitarist, Blake, a musical prodigy respected throughout the smooth jazz world.

With five albums under his belt and numerous smooth jazz hits Aaron brings to the stage a new energy and level of performance seen only in the top musical venues in the country. Heading full-throttle into his second decade as a recording artist and his seventh year as host of the popular syndicated “Blake Aaron Live with Tina Anderson,” the multifaceted guitarist, composer, producer and media personality – now releasing his highly anticipated fourth full length CD, and his first completely self-produced solo project – has a lot of fresh and dynamic musical Soul Stories to tell.

Blake’s lifetime experience with a wide array of musical styles and the intense fire and emotion of passion created through his soulful and expressive guitar playing and compositions shine each and every time he hits the stage.

Be sure to catch these artists live on stage in the Sound Bites Celebrity Showcase Showroom. They will get you grooving and moving, for sure.

Donato and Aaron will also be at the Sedona Wine Fest Saturday afternoon for a mini performance. You will be able to get a taste of the vibe you will experience that evening.

Sound Bites Grill also features live music on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Please visit soundbitesgrill.com for more information and performance dates.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. State Route 89A, Sedona. Please call 928-282-2713 for more information.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.