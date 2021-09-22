National Child Passenger Safety Week: YCSO makes car seat installation video, reviews front seat rules

COTTONWOOD — The third week of September is National Child Passenger Safety Week, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office teaming up with local resources to show parents how to not only install a car seat properly, but to review front seat rules.

“Did you know that vehicle crashes are the number one killer of children ages 3-14,” YCSO spokesperson Kristin Greene said in a statement.

Greene announced Monday, Sept. 20, that YCSO has partnered with the Family Resource Center with the Yavapai Regional Medical Center to create a tutorial on the proper installation of a car seat, and to talk about the rules regarding children in the front seat of a vehicle.

The video can be found on the YCSO YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdK-aOfc7AqM-Pc4kOipfdw.

“YCSO asks that anyone who transports children under 14 years old to watch the instructional video on our social media pages to Keep Our Kiddos Safe,” Greene stated.

The program provides a free, one-time, 30–45-minute presentation and safety check from a certified car seat technician. YRMC also provides free car seats to anyone in need regardless of income status.

For more information or to schedule your Car Seat Safety Program call 928-771-5651 or visit yrmc.org.

