National Forest Service announces ‘fee free day’ Sept. 25

COTTONWOOD — In celebration of National Public Lands Day and to encourage a shared sense of land stewardship, the National Forest Service announced a “fee free day” Saturday, Sept. 25, according to a news release.

As part of this nationwide event day use fees will be waived at the following sites on the Prescott National Forest on Saturday:

Lynx Lake Recreation Area: North Shore, South Shore, and Lynx Creek Ruin;

Granite Basin Recreation Area: Cayuse, Wekuvde, Boat Launch, Playa, and Metate;

Thumb Butte Recreation Area;

Alto Pit OHV Recreation Area: Day Use Site;

Groom Creek Nature Trail;

Mingus Day Use Area;

Mingus Lake Day Use Area; and

Hayfield Draw OHV Day Use.

For more information or to find an event near you visit National Public Lands Day, visit neefusa.org.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.