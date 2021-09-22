National Forest Service announces ‘fee free day’ Sept. 25
COTTONWOOD — In celebration of National Public Lands Day and to encourage a shared sense of land stewardship, the National Forest Service announced a “fee free day” Saturday, Sept. 25, according to a news release.
As part of this nationwide event day use fees will be waived at the following sites on the Prescott National Forest on Saturday:
Lynx Lake Recreation Area: North Shore, South Shore, and Lynx Creek Ruin;
Granite Basin Recreation Area: Cayuse, Wekuvde, Boat Launch, Playa, and Metate;
Thumb Butte Recreation Area;
Alto Pit OHV Recreation Area: Day Use Site;
Groom Creek Nature Trail;
Mingus Day Use Area;
Mingus Lake Day Use Area; and
Hayfield Draw OHV Day Use.
For more information or to find an event near you visit National Public Lands Day, visit neefusa.org.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
