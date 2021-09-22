OFFERS
National Forest Service announces ‘fee free day’ Sept. 25

(Independent file photo)

(Independent file photo)

Originally Published: September 22, 2021 4:57 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — In celebration of National Public Lands Day and to encourage a shared sense of land stewardship, the National Forest Service announced a “fee free day” Saturday, Sept. 25, according to a news release.

As part of this nationwide event day use fees will be waived at the following sites on the Prescott National Forest on Saturday:

  • Lynx Lake Recreation Area: North Shore, South Shore, and Lynx Creek Ruin;

  • Granite Basin Recreation Area: Cayuse, Wekuvde, Boat Launch, Playa, and Metate;

  • Thumb Butte Recreation Area;

  • Alto Pit OHV Recreation Area: Day Use Site;

  • Groom Creek Nature Trail;

  • Mingus Day Use Area;

  • Mingus Lake Day Use Area; and

  • Hayfield Draw OHV Day Use.

For more information or to find an event near you visit National Public Lands Day, visit neefusa.org.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

