Yavapai County recorder announces procedures for Cottonwood schools, Prescott and Crown King elections
COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman announced that the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District and the Mingus Union High School District are among four jurisdictions that will hold all-mail elections in November, according to a new release.
The Crown King Fire District will also be an all-mail election, while the City of Prescott will hold a general election Nov. 2.
COTTONWOOD SCHOOLS
The mail-in election for November is a budget override for maintenance and operations, which is generally the largest part of any school district’s budget. It is the day-to-day operation including staff salaries, benefits, supplies, repairs, instruction, extra-curricular and transportation, among others.
Both COCSD and MUHSD are in year five of the seven-year override.
PRESCOTT
Prescott City Council candidate Grant Quezada withdrew from the race, making Jessica Hall the only one who will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Here are a few things for voters to remember:
- All registered voters that reside within the above jurisdictions are eligible to vote in this election.
- To be eligible to vote, you must register by Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. You may register in-person at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at servicearizona.com until 11:59 p.m.
- Election materials cannot be forwarded – If you have changes to your residential or mailing address (i.e. no longer have a post office box, rural route, or receive your mail at a location other than your residence) please visit servicearizona.com to update your voter registration by Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
- Ballots will be mailed by Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, to all eligible voters. Be sure to sign the Affidavit Envelope under the flap prior to sealing the envelope in your original handwriting.
- The last day to request and be mailed a ballot is Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Please call 928-771-3248.
- You may vote in-person beginning Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, through Election Day at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
For more information, contact Hoffman at 928-771-3248.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.
- Developer proposes large resort in Cottonwood
- 4 arrested in Verde Valley SWAT, PANT operation in Camp Verde; fentanyl, guns found in home
- Police: 2 suspects wanted for breaking into Sedona marijuana dispensary; $400 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Verde Valley SWAT, PANT serve search warrant on Camp Verde home; investigation ongoing
- ‘Y’ roundabout project starts this week in Sedona
- Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Created Equal’ premiere Sept. 16
- City of Cottonwood, police department announce closure of Riverfront Park, traffic plan ahead of Thunder Valley Rally
- Photo Gallery: Friday kicks off 20th Thunder Valley Rally
- Verde Valley SWAT, PANT serve search warrant on Camp Verde home; investigation ongoing
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County reports 342 new cases this week; more on booster vaccine
- Developer proposes large resort in Cottonwood
- 33-year-old Cottonwood man arrested after allegedly assaulting female victim, standoff with SWAT
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- 4 arrested in Verde Valley SWAT, PANT operation in Camp Verde; fentanyl, guns found in home
- Police: 2 suspects wanted for breaking into Sedona marijuana dispensary; $400 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Verde Valley SWAT, PANT serve search warrant on Camp Verde home; investigation ongoing
- Police: Clarkdale man arrested for breaking into 2 homes, firing 17 shots from rifle in neighborhood
- City of Cottonwood, police department announce closure of Riverfront Park, traffic plan ahead of Thunder Valley Rally
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: