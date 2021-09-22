Yavapai County recorder announces procedures for Cottonwood schools, Prescott and Crown King elections

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman announced that the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District and the Mingus Union High School District are among four jurisdictions that will hold all-mail elections in November, according to a new release.

The Crown King Fire District will also be an all-mail election, while the City of Prescott will hold a general election Nov. 2.

COTTONWOOD SCHOOLS

The mail-in election for November is a budget override for maintenance and operations, which is generally the largest part of any school district’s budget. It is the day-to-day operation including staff salaries, benefits, supplies, repairs, instruction, extra-curricular and transportation, among others.

Both COCSD and MUHSD are in year five of the seven-year override.

PRESCOTT

Prescott City Council candidate Grant Quezada withdrew from the race, making Jessica Hall the only one who will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Here are a few things for voters to remember:

All registered voters that reside within the above jurisdictions are eligible to vote in this election.

To be eligible to vote, you must register by Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. You may register in-person at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at servicearizona.com until 11:59 p.m.

Election materials cannot be forwarded – If you have changes to your residential or mailing address (i.e. no longer have a post office box, rural route, or receive your mail at a location other than your residence) please visit servicearizona.com to update your voter registration by Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

















Ballots will be mailed by Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, to all eligible voters. Be sure to sign the Affidavit Envelope under the flap prior to sealing the envelope in your original handwriting.

The last day to request and be mailed a ballot is Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Please call 928-771-3248.

You may vote in-person beginning Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, through Election Day at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

For more information, contact Hoffman at 928-771-3248.

