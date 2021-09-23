2 Cottonwood residents arrested for alleged car theft, burglary
COTTONWOOD — Two Cottonwood residents were arrested by police this week after one allegedly stole a vehicle and the other helped commit a burglary, according to a news release.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, a Camp Verde Marshal’s Office spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen just a few days prior. It was occupied by 19-year-old Gavin Duval of Cottonwood, and Melissa Peterson, 47, also of Cottonwood.
The car was originally reported stolen Sept. 18 when Cottonwood Police Department officers took the initial report in the 200 block of South 17th Place.
“The stolen vehicle was entered into the police database as stolen and information about this vehicle was sent out to surrounding agencies,” Cottonwood PD spokesperson Sgt. Chad Sinn said in a statement.
After detaining Duval and Peterson, the CVMO deputy conducted a search of the vehicle and located multiple .380 handguns, including multiple jewelry items and collectable silver coins.
“As the investigation continued officers learned of a residential burglary in the Cottonwood area where these items were stolen from,” Sinn said.
Based on evidence recovered and statements made during interviews of Duval and Peterson, both were arrested for the alleged burglary.
The investigation as of Thursday, Sept. 23, has yet to link Peterson to the car theft.
Duval was booked into the Yavapai County Jail in Camp Verde on charges of theft of means of transportation and burglary in the second degree. He is currently in custody on a $5,000 and $2,500 paper bond.
Peterson was also booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of burglary in the second degree, false reporting to law enforcement and theft. She remains in jail on a $5,000 paper bond.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.
- Developer proposes large resort in Cottonwood
- 4 arrested in Verde Valley SWAT, PANT operation in Camp Verde; fentanyl, guns found in home
- Police: 2 suspects wanted for breaking into Sedona marijuana dispensary; $400 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Verde Valley SWAT, PANT serve search warrant on Camp Verde home; investigation ongoing
- ‘Y’ roundabout project starts this week in Sedona
- Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Created Equal’ premiere Sept. 16
- Verde Valley SWAT, PANT serve search warrant on Camp Verde home; investigation ongoing
- Some 200,000 Arizonans are getting $32 checks from the state. Here's why
- Photo Gallery: Friday kicks off 20th Thunder Valley Rally
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County reports 342 new cases this week; more on booster vaccine
- Developer proposes large resort in Cottonwood
- 4 arrested in Verde Valley SWAT, PANT operation in Camp Verde; fentanyl, guns found in home
- 33-year-old Cottonwood man arrested after allegedly assaulting female victim, standoff with SWAT
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Police: 2 suspects wanted for breaking into Sedona marijuana dispensary; $400 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Verde Valley SWAT, PANT serve search warrant on Camp Verde home; investigation ongoing
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Police: Clarkdale man arrested for breaking into 2 homes, firing 17 shots from rifle in neighborhood
- City of Cottonwood, police department announce closure of Riverfront Park, traffic plan ahead of Thunder Valley Rally
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: