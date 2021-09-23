OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Sept. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

2 Cottonwood residents arrested for alleged car theft, burglary

Gavin Duval, 19, of Cottonwood, left, and 47-year-old Cottonwood resident Melissa Peterson were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, for allegedly committing burglary together. Duval has been accused of car theft. (Cottonwood PD/Courtesy)

Gavin Duval, 19, of Cottonwood, left, and 47-year-old Cottonwood resident Melissa Peterson were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, for allegedly committing burglary together. Duval has been accused of car theft. (Cottonwood PD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: September 23, 2021 5:23 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Two Cottonwood residents were arrested by police this week after one allegedly stole a vehicle and the other helped commit a burglary, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, a Camp Verde Marshal’s Office spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen just a few days prior. It was occupied by 19-year-old Gavin Duval of Cottonwood, and Melissa Peterson, 47, also of Cottonwood.

The car was originally reported stolen Sept. 18 when Cottonwood Police Department officers took the initial report in the 200 block of South 17th Place.

“The stolen vehicle was entered into the police database as stolen and information about this vehicle was sent out to surrounding agencies,” Cottonwood PD spokesperson Sgt. Chad Sinn said in a statement.

After detaining Duval and Peterson, the CVMO deputy conducted a search of the vehicle and located multiple .380 handguns, including multiple jewelry items and collectable silver coins.

“As the investigation continued officers learned of a residential burglary in the Cottonwood area where these items were stolen from,” Sinn said.

Based on evidence recovered and statements made during interviews of Duval and Peterson, both were arrested for the alleged burglary.

The investigation as of Thursday, Sept. 23, has yet to link Peterson to the car theft.

Duval was booked into the Yavapai County Jail in Camp Verde on charges of theft of means of transportation and burglary in the second degree. He is currently in custody on a $5,000 and $2,500 paper bond.

Peterson was also booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of burglary in the second degree, false reporting to law enforcement and theft. She remains in jail on a $5,000 paper bond.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News