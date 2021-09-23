Longtime Prescott Valley Mayor Harvey Skoog dies

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Town of Prescott Valley announced late Wednesday that former longtime Mayor Harvey Skoog has died, according to a news release.

“It is with sadness the Town of Prescott Valley shares that Mayor Harvey Skoog has died,” town spokesperson Heidi Dahms Foster said in a statement.

He passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, at his home. He was 81.

First appointed to town council in April 1984, Skoog served as mayor from March 1993 until January 1998. He then won a recall election in 2004 and was re-elected three times more for a total of 14 consecutive years as mayor.

“Mayor Skoog was a community champion who countered the challenges of a growing town with sound financial practices, creative solutions, and the collective wisdom and skills of its citizens,” Dahms said in a statement. “He was a humble man who was quick to thank and credit the citizens, town council members and employees who supported him through 26 years of public service.”

He and his wife Edna of 61 years have nine children, 59 grandchildren and 62 great-grandchildren.

The public is invited to a viewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8187 State Route 69, Prescott Valley.

