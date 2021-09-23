Longtime Prescott Valley Mayor Harvey Skoog dies
PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Town of Prescott Valley announced late Wednesday that former longtime Mayor Harvey Skoog has died, according to a news release.
“It is with sadness the Town of Prescott Valley shares that Mayor Harvey Skoog has died,” town spokesperson Heidi Dahms Foster said in a statement.
He passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, at his home. He was 81.
First appointed to town council in April 1984, Skoog served as mayor from March 1993 until January 1998. He then won a recall election in 2004 and was re-elected three times more for a total of 14 consecutive years as mayor.
“Mayor Skoog was a community champion who countered the challenges of a growing town with sound financial practices, creative solutions, and the collective wisdom and skills of its citizens,” Dahms said in a statement. “He was a humble man who was quick to thank and credit the citizens, town council members and employees who supported him through 26 years of public service.”
He and his wife Edna of 61 years have nine children, 59 grandchildren and 62 great-grandchildren.
The public is invited to a viewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8187 State Route 69, Prescott Valley.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.
- Developer proposes large resort in Cottonwood
- 4 arrested in Verde Valley SWAT, PANT operation in Camp Verde; fentanyl, guns found in home
- Police: 2 suspects wanted for breaking into Sedona marijuana dispensary; $400 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Verde Valley SWAT, PANT serve search warrant on Camp Verde home; investigation ongoing
- ‘Y’ roundabout project starts this week in Sedona
- Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Created Equal’ premiere Sept. 16
- Verde Valley SWAT, PANT serve search warrant on Camp Verde home; investigation ongoing
- Some 200,000 Arizonans are getting $32 checks from the state. Here's why
- Photo Gallery: Friday kicks off 20th Thunder Valley Rally
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County reports 342 new cases this week; more on booster vaccine
- Developer proposes large resort in Cottonwood
- 4 arrested in Verde Valley SWAT, PANT operation in Camp Verde; fentanyl, guns found in home
- 33-year-old Cottonwood man arrested after allegedly assaulting female victim, standoff with SWAT
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Police: 2 suspects wanted for breaking into Sedona marijuana dispensary; $400 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Verde Valley SWAT, PANT serve search warrant on Camp Verde home; investigation ongoing
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Police: Clarkdale man arrested for breaking into 2 homes, firing 17 shots from rifle in neighborhood
- City of Cottonwood, police department announce closure of Riverfront Park, traffic plan ahead of Thunder Valley Rally
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: