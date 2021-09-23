OFFERS
Yavapai County announces multiple cleanup dates in October, November for Verde Valley residents

The Yavapai County Public Works department announced that members of the Verde Valley community will be able to take advantage of upcoming cleanup dates scheduled in October and November of 2021. (Independent stock photo)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: September 23, 2021 3:54 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, September 23, 2021 5:27 PM

COTTONWOOD — Dan Cherry, director of the Yavapai County Public Works department, recently announced a Verde Valley community cleanup event scheduled for several dates in October and November.

Hosted by the Camp Verde Transfer Station, 2600 E. State Route 260, Verde Valley residents will be able to participate in this cleanup at the following dates: October 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30; and Nov. 4, 5, 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the public works department, and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, acceptable items include: Household appliances, bagged household trash, automotive batteries, tires, furniture and yard trimmings.

Non-acceptable items include: Loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, ni cad batteries and dead animals.

“Wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home,” Cherry said in a statement Wednesday, Sept. 22. “Cut away vegetation five to 30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home.”

Cherry also reminded Verde Valley residents to be cautious of sparks while cutting and trimming yard vegetation.

“All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup,” Cherry said.

For more information, contact the public works department at 928-771-3183.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

