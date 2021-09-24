OFFERS
Fri, Sept. 24
Obituary: Bryce Vincent Babcock

Bryce Vincent Babcock. (Courtesy)

Bryce Vincent Babcock. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 24, 2021 7:03 p.m.

Bryce Vincent Babcock

1930 - 2021

Bryce Vincent Babcock, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at his home on September 19, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was very well liked by his many friends who all enjoyed his sense of humor and Irish jokes and stories.

Bryce is a University, College, and Junior College educator, National and State Park Ranger, Scenic Railroad Commentator, Elder-Hostel Course Instructor, OLLI classroom facilitator, Social Worker, avid reader, photographer, astronomy enthusiast, stage and theater actor and director, member of the Reivers Celtic Music Duo, father, grandfather, great grandfather, college classroom teacher and lecturer, world traveler, friend and loving husband of Zennie.

Bryce was born April 6, 1930, an only child born to Beulah and Oscar Babcock in Janesville, Rock County in the town of Milton, Wisconsin.

Bryce is survived by his children, Taavi Babcock of Victoria, B.C., Canada (children, Travis, Rosalyn, and Karalyn), Talitha Barbour of Maple Ridge, B.C., Canada (children, Ben, wife, Dara, and great-granddaughter, Eileen), Stephen, and Elizabeth (husband, Shawn), Kemet Babcock of St. George, Utah (wife, Stacy, children, Taylor and Khalani, and great-grandchildren, Preston, Calvin, Emerlyn, and Aspen) and Kevin Babcock of St. Louis, Missouri. Many heartfelt thanks goes out to Marilyn Babcock, Shireen Bawnlavery, Linda Ward, The Tillotson Family, Carol Boehm, Charles and Louise Mossop, Elaine Anderson, Barbara Moss, Darlene Rosene, Wayne Ranney, Tom Weiss, Jonathan and Miguela Ford, Duane and Linea Wells, Esther Theroux, Julie Herrlinger, Lyle and Jessie Nielsen, Kelly Rennie, Lisa Martinez, Lynn Makow, Jill Turiello, Amy Oard, Dreamy Truman, John and Mary Knight, Zennie’s hospital colleagues in coding, Robin Nast, Maggie’s Hospice Care Services and staff.

Bryce will be greatly missed, yet his jovial and carefree personality will remain in all of our memories.

Information was provided by the family.

