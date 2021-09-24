Obituary: Lisa Espinoza
Lisa Espinoza
1969 - 2021
Lisa Espinoza, 52 of Hollywood, Florida, passed away on September 3, 2021 in Florida. She was born on August 29, 1969 to Rebecca Llamas.
She left behind a family that loved her very much. Our world will not be the same without her laughter and jokes.
Lisa is survived by her son, Greg Clark; daughters, Monique Joy (husband, Anthony Joy) and Rebecca Clark; mother, Rebecca Llamas and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Espinoza. Services have been held. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
