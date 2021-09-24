Obituary: Thomas Wayne “Clean Tom” Marzullo
Thomas Wayne “Clean Tom” Marzullo
1943 - 2021
Thomas Wayne “Clean Tom” Marzullo passed away peacefully with his beloved wife, Karen by his side on September 16, 2021, in his home. Tom was born on October 2, 1943, in Tacoma, WA. Tom was a people person and held numerous professions throughout his life, including the U.S. Navy, driving truck for ONC followed by McLean Trucking. In later years he worked for the Railroad.
Ever being one to enjoy working on autos and motorcycles he opened his own motorcycle shop, Knight Cycle, in New Mexico. He also loved to put thousands of miles on his motorcycle, buy cars and trade them in every other month, paint them, and put them in shows. Tom also loved animals including the family’s cats and dogs. He would never long be without a Siamese cat meowing in the house.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Marzullo; father, Joseph Marzullo; daughter, Dondi and brother, Larry. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving and adoring wife, Karen; son, Joseph (Melissa); grandchildren, Samantha and Cassandra; his father-in-law, Glenn Jensen; niece, Sajva (Molly) and many friends.
A private family memorial to honor and celebrate Tom’s life will be announced later. A special thanks goes to No. AZ Hospice, Hank, Andy, Lidia, Tom and Dawn, Karen H and Claudia. You are invited to make donations in his name to Northern AZ Hospice or the Verde Valley Humane Society.
