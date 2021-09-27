Camp Verde grasshopper basketball league registration now open

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Department recently announced registration is now open for another season of the town’s youth Grasshopper Basketball Program, according to a news release.

The program is for boys and girls in first through fourth grade is “a fun way to learn basketball and teamwork,” a news release stated.

Co-ed teams of boys and girls, led by volunteer coaches, are grouped by grade level and practice one night per week and compete on Saturday mornings. The league is intended to allow kids to have fun, learn the fundamentals of basketball and develop teamwork.

Lower baskets are used as well as smaller sized basketballs to make the game more enjoyable and successful for the kids. The league will have an evaluation session and draft this season. The evaluation session will be hosted in the Community Center Gym on Monday, Oct. 11, starting at 5:30 p.m. for the first and second graders and coaches.

“Volunteer coaches are always needed for these teams. Coaching experience is not required, only the desire to help your kids and others have a good time,” a news release stated. “Without enough coaches this program is not possible.”

Parents interested in coaching should contact the parks and recreation department as soon as possible at the contact information listed below.

Registration is available online! No need to come to the office, just log-in to campverde.sportsites.com/player and sign up. Registration is $40 per child and $35 for each additional child from the same family if you register online.

Paper registration is $5 more so come in to the office and register online. All registration includes a uniform t-shirt. Scholarships may be available to help those in need courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde.

Sign up is due by Oct. 1 with late registration ending Oct. 8 for an additional fee. Flyers with the web registration address will be available at the schools or the parks and recreation office at 395 S. Main Street. Games are scheduled to start Saturday, Oct. 16, and finish in early December.

For more information or to register come to Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Department, 395 S. Main St., or call 928-554-0820, option three, or email at parks@campverde.az.gov.

Information provided by the Town of Camp Verde.