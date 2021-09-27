OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Sept. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde grasshopper basketball league registration now open
Prep Basketball

Registration is now open for the 2021 Camp Verde Grasshopper Basketball Program. (Independent stock photo)

Registration is now open for the 2021 Camp Verde Grasshopper Basketball Program. (Independent stock photo)

Originally Published: September 27, 2021 10:19 a.m.

Updated as of Monday, September 27, 2021 4:22 PM

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Department recently announced registration is now open for another season of the town’s youth Grasshopper Basketball Program, according to a news release.

The program is for boys and girls in first through fourth grade is “a fun way to learn basketball and teamwork,” a news release stated.

Co-ed teams of boys and girls, led by volunteer coaches, are grouped by grade level and practice one night per week and compete on Saturday mornings. The league is intended to allow kids to have fun, learn the fundamentals of basketball and develop teamwork.

Lower baskets are used as well as smaller sized basketballs to make the game more enjoyable and successful for the kids. The league will have an evaluation session and draft this season. The evaluation session will be hosted in the Community Center Gym on Monday, Oct. 11, starting at 5:30 p.m. for the first and second graders and coaches.

“Volunteer coaches are always needed for these teams. Coaching experience is not required, only the desire to help your kids and others have a good time,” a news release stated. “Without enough coaches this program is not possible.”

Parents interested in coaching should contact the parks and recreation department as soon as possible at the contact information listed below.

Registration is available online! No need to come to the office, just log-in to campverde.sportsites.com/player and sign up. Registration is $40 per child and $35 for each additional child from the same family if you register online.

Paper registration is $5 more so come in to the office and register online. All registration includes a uniform t-shirt. Scholarships may be available to help those in need courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde.

Sign up is due by Oct. 1 with late registration ending Oct. 8 for an additional fee. Flyers with the web registration address will be available at the schools or the parks and recreation office at 395 S. Main Street. Games are scheduled to start Saturday, Oct. 16, and finish in early December.

For more information or to register come to Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Department, 395 S. Main St., or call 928-554-0820, option three, or email at parks@campverde.az.gov.

Information provided by the Town of Camp Verde.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News