About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

COVID-19 Update: County officials report 181 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths over weekend; booster shot info

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: September 27, 2021 4:11 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County health officials reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths over the weekend, according to a news release Monday.

The county has tested 144,238 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 25,912 positive cases and 637 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported 17 new COVID-19 patients, while the Yavapai Regional Medical Center campuses in Prescott and Prescott Valley reported 32 new patients. The Prescott VA reported 2 on Monday, Sept. 27.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

STATE

Arizona health officials reported 1,959 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths Monday. The Arizona Department of Health Services released its latest figures Monday, bringing Arizona's pandemic totals to 1,086,328 cases and 19,812 fatalities.

Hospitalizations dipped somewhat from the previous day to 1,794 statewide. That is a level below the current surge’s peak of 2,103 on Sept. 12.

Meanwhile, vaccination numbers have inched up with 57.9% of the eligible population in Arizona — or more than 4.1 million people — receiving at least one vaccine dose.

BOOSTER SHOT

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated guidance recently that allows for millions of Americans who may be at a higher risk for COVID-19 to receive a booster shot provided by Pfizer.

The COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still pending a decision from the CDC.

“The bottom line is, if you got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, the FDA has not approved getting a Pfizer booster,” Yavapai County Community Health Services spokesperson Terri Farneti said in a statement Monday. “Moderna has applied for their COVID-19 vaccine to be fully FDA-approved for people at least 18 years old. They’ve also requested authorization for a half-dose booster shot. Johnson & Johnson has said they expect to apply for full approval later this year.”

According to YCCHS, for the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine, the CDC recommends:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series;

  • People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series;

  • People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks; and

  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Farneti recommended that Verde Valley citizens consult their healthcare physician when it comes to guidance if they need a booster shot at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

