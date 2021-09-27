Is it possible to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time? Health officials say yes

COTTONWOOD — With the fall season upon us, Verde Valley doctor offices, urgent cares, medical clinics and even the hospital are seeing patients coming in with symptoms of COVID-19, but may just have the flu.

Testing is needed to confirm a diagnosis, but Yavapai County health officials say patients could even have COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

“It's possible that the viruses that cause COVID-19 and the flu may spread in your community at the same time during the flu season,” Yavapai County Community Health Services spokesperson Terri Farneti said in a statement last week. “If this happens, people could become ill with one or both diseases at the same time, and because some of the symptoms of flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory illnesses are similar, the difference between them cannot be made based on symptoms alone.”

Below are some of the similarities Verde Valley residents can watch for when it comes to COVID-19 and the flu:

For both COVID-19 and flu, one or more days can pass between when a person becomes infected and when he or she starts to experience illness symptoms.

Both COVID-19 and flu can spread from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Both are spread mainly by large and small particles containing virus that are expelled when people with the illness (COVID-19 or flu) cough, sneeze, or talk.

And here are some of the differences:

While the virus that causes COVID-19 and flu viruses are thought to spread in similar ways, the virus that causes COVID-19 is generally more contagious than flu viruses.

Also, COVID-19 has been observed to have more super spreading events than flu. This means the virus that causes COVID-19 can quickly and easily spread to a lot of people and result in continual spreading among people as time progresses.

Typically, COVID-19 symptoms appear about five days after being infected, but symptoms can happen two to 14 days after infection. For the flu, symptoms occur anywhere from one to four days after infection.

In 2020, Yavapai County saw a record-low number of flu cases, which heath officials say was likely caused by the widespread mask wearing, remote work and school and physical distancing due to the pandemic.

But since life has largely returned to normal in the Verde Valley, health officials fear a variety of COVID-19 and flu illnesses could strike the community hard.

“[With the] reopening of schools [and a] decreased adherence to pandemic precautions and surging delta variant infections could create a double whammy: a very serious flu and COVID-19-season,” Farneti said. “Already, cases of RSV, a serious respiratory virus in children, are spiking.”

With that, county health officials are encouraging community members to get a flu shot.

“If a patient is eligible, both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be administered at the same visit, as recommended by CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices (ACIP),” Farneti said.

YCCHS is scheduled to begin community flu clinics this week. For more information, visit yavapaiaz.gov/chs.

