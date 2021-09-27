OFFERS
Tue, Sept. 28
Mingus, Granite lakes experiencing ‘fish die off’; forest officials warn against swimming

Prescott National Forest officials warned local swimmers of a “fish die off” at Mingus Lake on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Independent stock photo)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: September 27, 2021 2:34 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Forest officials issued a warning to Verde Valley residents this week not to wade or swim in a group of lakes due to a “fish die off,” according to a news release.

Granite Basin Lake, Horsethief Basin Lake and Mingus Lake saw an increase in vegetation growth this summer, resulting in high biochemical oxygen demand that kills off local fish.

“As the vegetation dies and decomposes there is greater biochemical oxygen demand (BOD). The consequence of high BOD causes low dissolved oxygen that stresses aquatic organisms. This has ultimately resulted in fish kill,” Prescott National Forest Service spokesperson Debbie Maneely said in a statement Saturday, Sept. 25. “This is a natural phenomenon that is normal for small bodies of water susceptible to higher water temperatures and high levels of vegetation growth.”

Maneely said that wading and swimming is “highly discouraged” at the three lakes, as well as any other lakes exhibiting similar fish die off.

“The situation is being further investigated. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” Maneely said.

For more information, please call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000 or Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

