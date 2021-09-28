Emerson Theater presents ‘Raging Skillet’ Oct. 1-3

Emerson Theater Collaborative presents the regional premiere of Raging Skillet by Jacques Lamarre, adapted from the book The Raging Skillet by Chef Rossi and is produced by Camilla Ross and directed by Ashley Adelman, according to a news release.

Rossi is the award-winning chef and owner of New York’s, The Raging Skillet, the city’s “wildest catering company.”

Shows will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. at Sedona Arts Academy in the Village of Oak Creek.

In addition, Chef Rossi will sign copies of her book Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. at the Sedona Arts Academy. Cast members will also be in attendance.

“Emerson Theater Collaborative is excited to partner with Peregrine Book Company on this unique event,” said Ross, producer and ETC president. Chef Rossi will also attend the theater performances, signing copies of her “memoir with recipes.”

When Rossi’s Jewish mother discovers the microwave, home-cooked meals become a thing of the past. What starts as a rebellion against her Orthodox parents, chauvinism in the kitchen, and the pressures of conformity ends with her becoming New York’s No. 1 punk-rock caterer.

Rossi’s second memoir “Queen of the Jews,” is near completion.

Raging Skillet events and shows are presented through generous grants from the City of Sedona and AZ Humanites and with the cooperation of The Peregrine Book Company, a major sponsor of this event. Other sponsors include Sedona Business Referral’s Club, Hank and Sharyn Yuloff, Critter Control of Northern AZ, Freedman Crossett Financial Services, LLC, Sedona Digs Furniture, No Moss Brands, Gigi Rock Productions and Janet Webber.

All performances and events will be held at Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 State Route 179, Suite C-100, Village of Oak Creek. For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.

Tickets are $35 to $55 and are available at bit.ly/ETC-ragin-skillet-21. For additional information or to purchase tickets by phone, please contact Ross at 860-705-9711.

Information provided by Emerson Theater Collaborative.