Erik Petersen demonstrates bronze work at Rowe Fine Art Gallery Oct. 1

On Friday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m., join sculptor and patina artist Erik Petersen as he demonstrates bronze finishing work outside Rowe Fine Art Gallery during Out of the Furnace, Into the Fire, according to a news release.

Petersen will arrive with a selection of tools including his torch and air compressor, and he will apply patinas to unfinished bronze sculptures by Ken Rowe and Kim Kori, two of the artists he works with in his Prescott studio.

He’ll also demonstrate on his own work, an owl sculpture he calls Spot. Watch how colors change during the pigment application process and come armed with questions. Please note that the demonstration will start promptly at 4 p.m.

“Everyone always asks how I know what to do,” said Petersen, who has been working with prominent western sculptors on finishing work and patinas for 25 years. “Of course I talk with the artist, and sometimes they are there for the process, but after you’ve done this for a while, it becomes instinctive.”

That’s not to say he doesn’t get thrown a curveball now and again. Rowe recently experimented with painting his new bison bas-relief and tasked Petersen with mimicking the paint as a patina.

“I love the challenge of translating what he’s thinking,” Petersen said.

Petersen also works with Rowe Gallery sculptors Liam Herbert and Joel Petersen, Erik’s father. He admits that his studio stays so busy he doesn’t have as much time as he’d like to focus on his sculpture. Spot began as a sketch he created at a Rowe Gallery sculpting demo years ago, but he had to put it aside while he focused on his finishing business.

Regardless of the timeline, Petersen still feels the need to create art. During a recent conversation, he and Rowe were readying for a trip to Yellowstone National Park and Jackson, Wyoming, where Petersen was hoping to gather materials for a new venture: wildlife painting.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to get a glimpse of the bronze sculpture finishing process, right here in your backyard.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Information provided by Rowe Fine Art Gallery.