Manhattan Short Film Festival enters final 2 days Sept. 29-30

Film lovers in Sedona will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers when the 24th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre for its final two days Sept. 29-30, hosted by the Sedona International Film Festival, according to a news release.

Beginning Sept. 24, the final 10 Manhattan Short finalists hail from eight countries with films from U.K, Afghanistan, Northern Ireland, Norway, Italy and Canada, alongside two films each from France and USA. These Final Ten Films represent the best short films from among 970 submissions from 70 countries received by Manhattan Short for 2021, testimony to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films worldwide.

The Manhattan Short Final 10 are: Death By Handshake (USA), Ganef (UK), Bad Omen (Afghanistan), Rough (Northern Ireland), Archibald’s Syndrome (France), The Kicksled Choir (Norway), Closed to the Light (Italy), Out of Time (France) Aurora (USA) Monsieur Cachemire (Canada).

Manhattan Short continues to be a showcase for new voices and perspectives. “Death By Handshake” director Hudson Flynn, for example, was just 16 years old when he created his wry nod to New York City living during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Humor also pervades films like “Rough” from Northern Ireland, France’s “Archibald’s Syndrome” and “Monsieur Cashemire” of Canada.

“Out of Time” and the animated “Aurora” are close studies by a pair of woman directors of life at different stages of our existence from French and American perspectives.

Short films tackling big topics include Norway’s “The Kicksled Choir”, which offers a refreshing look at conflict resolution, while “Bad Omen” examines how a woman copes with stark circumstances in Afghanistan.

“Closed to the Light” reaches back in time to focus on a riveting moment in World War II Italy while the UK’s “Ganef” examines that war’s trickle-down effect on subsequent generations.

YOU JUDGE

Which of these final ten short films is best? That’s up to a worldwide audience to decide. Cinema-goers across the United States and the globe will become instant film critics as they are handed a ballot upon entry that allows them to vote for the Best Film and Best Actor.

Manhattan Short is the ultimate audience award that salutes the creative talents of both directors behind the camera and actors in front of it.

Votes will be sent through to Manhattan Short HQ with the winner announced at ManhattanShort.com on Monday, Oct. 4.

The Manhattan Short Film Festival will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in its final two days Sept. 29-30. Show times will be 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 29 and 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.