Season tickets now on sale for 15th anniversary season of THE MET: Live in HD!

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Met Live Opera: Live in HD series for the 2021-22 season, according to a news release.

Once again, the festival will host the productions via satellite at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A in west Sedona. There will be one show of each opera presented live via satellite as it is happening in New York.

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of high-definition live cinema transmissions, will begin its 15th season Oct. 9, with Boris Godunov, the 138th transmission of the series.

The season continues with Fire Shut Up in My Bones (Oct. 23, Eurydice (Dec. 4), Cinderella (Jan. 1), Rigoletto (Jan. 29), Ariadne auf Naxos (March 12), Don Carlos (March 26), Turandot (May 7), Lucia di Lammermoor (May 21), and Hamlet (June 4).

A holiday encore of The Magic Flute will also screen Dec. 11.

Met stars serve as hosts for the HD series, conducting live interviews with cast, crew, and production teams and introducing the popular behind-the-scenes features.

Tickets for each opera are $25 general admission, $22 for film festival members, and $15 for full-time students. Season tickets are also available for just $20 per opera, when purchased as a package.

For more information, please call the Sedona International Film Festival at 928-282-1177 or visit the office at 2030 W. State Route 89A, Suite A3 in west Sedona.

Information and tickets are also available at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.