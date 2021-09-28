Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Falling for Figaro’ premiere Oct. 1-7

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of the new romantic comedy “Falling for Figaro” showing Oct. 1-7 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

From acclaimed director Ben Lewin, “Falling for Figaro” is a romantic comedy set in the fierce world of opera singing competitions, starring Danielle Macdonald and Joanna Lumley.

London, present day. Millie (Macdonald) is about to turn thirty and has just been offered a big promotion at her respected hedge fund company. But to everyone’s surprise – including her long-term boyfriend Charlie – she turns it down. She wants to pursue her lifelong dream: become an opera singer. She hears about the upcoming “Singer of Renown” competition that, if she wins, could land her a role with a major opera company.

Leaving Charlie and London behind, she manages to land an audition with former opera diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Lumley), who is now the most sought-after (and most feared) singing coach in Europe. Meghan agrees to take her under her wing for a very strict year-long training in a secluded barn in the Scottish Highlands – no alcohol, no smoking and no visitors allowed.

There she meets Max (Hugh Skinner), part-time plumber and cook at the local pub, who also happens to be Meghan’s student, and is also training for the “Singer of Renown” contest.

What begins as a fearsome competition between the two of them soon turns into something more.

“Falling for Figaro” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 1-7. Show times will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 1, 2, 3 and 4; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 6 and 7.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.