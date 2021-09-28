Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Old Henry’ premiere Oct. 1-7

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of the new western action drama “Old Henry” showing Oct. 1-7 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

You can’t bury the past.

“Old Henry” is an action-Western about a widowed farmer and his son who warily take in a mysterious, injured man with a satchel of cash.

When a posse of men claiming to be the law come for the money, the farmer must decide whom to trust. Defending against a siege of his homestead, he reveals a talent for gun slinging that surprises everyone, calling his true identity into question.

“Old Henry” stars Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Haze and Gavin Lewis, with Trace Adkins and Stephen Dorff.

“I’ve had a love of westerns since I was a kid,” said director Potsy Ponciroli. “The lawlessness of the unsettled Wild West has been romanticized and fueled stories of iconic characters for generations. Stories of heroes and villains. Good vs. evil on the most basic level.”

“Old Henry” is a “micro western” that pays homage to the great Westerns of the past. At its core, the film is a story about a father and son. The struggles of a father trying his best to raise his son sheltered from the wrongs of his own past.

“Old Henry” is also a story of redemption and forgiveness.

“Old Henry” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 1-7. Show times will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 1, 3 and 4; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 6 and 7.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.