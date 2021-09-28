Sedona Film Festival presents premiere of ‘Tony Curtis: Driven to Stardom’ Oct. 5

The Sedona International Film Festival presents “Tony Curtis: Driven to Stardom” on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a new release.

“Tony Curtis: Driven to Stardom” is the second film in an eight-week tribute to “Men in Hollywood” series featuring a different male celebrity each week. Tony Curtis, the man who influenced Elvis Presley and James Dean, was one of the very first teen idols and one of the last real movie stars.

From his difficult upbringing in the Bronx, where he was born Bernie Schwartz, to his unprecedented fame and infamous way with women, “Tony Curtis: Driven to Stardom” presents Curtis’s life in all its rags to riches glory.

Interviews with Tony’s family, friends and co-stars (Hugh Hefner, Harry Belafonte, Debbie Reynolds, Mamie Van Doren, Piper Laurie, Theresa Russell, Jill Curtis among others) along with exclusive footage and film clips are given deeper meaning and clarity by the most honest and intimate interview the actor may have ever given.

Here, in the definitive film about Tony Curtis, filmmaker Ian Ayres forms this incredible material into a revealing portrait of one of the greatest Hollywood celebrities of all time.

“Tony Curtis: Driven to Stardom” explores the man’s rebellious demeanor, his struggle as a Jew in Hollywood, his difficult childhood, the brief love affair with Marilyn Monroe and his failed marriages to actresses Janet Leigh and Christine Kaufman. It also highlights his courageous stance to break the color barrier with “The Defiant Ones” (the film that earned him an Oscar nomination), and his entire six-decade career. A sex symbol, a matinee idol, a powerful and magnetic actor, Tony Curtis was the original movie star.

“Tony Curtis: Driven to Stardom” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

