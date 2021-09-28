Sound Bites Grill hosts classical guitar legend Esteban on Oct. 2

World renowned flamenco guitarist Esteban will grace the Sound Grill Celebrity Show Room stage Saturday, Oct. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m., according to a news release.

He performs with his violinist daughter Theresa Joy and a four-piece band. Together they weave a beautiful tapestry of instrumental classics that take you on a musical trip through some of the most beautiful songs ever written.

Watching him and his band play is a hypnotic experience as he journeys through the classical world of classical guitar-themed music. Esteban began playing the guitar at the age of ten and studied under famed classical guitarist Andres Segovia.

A true prodigy, it wasn’t long before he made a name for himself in the classical guitar world. Through the years he just keeps getting better and better as he further masters the instrument he plays so well. He has recorded and sold numerous albums and has played major venues all over the world.

Living in Sedona, Esteban and his daughter regularly perform at Sound Bites Grill, enthralling audiences with their virtuoso performances and passionate playing.

Be prepared for a musical experience you will long remember. Be sure not to miss this awesome show at Sound Bites Grill while enjoying some of the finest fare in town.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. State Route 89A, Sedona. Please call 928-282-2713 for more information. Tickets can be purchased at soundbitesgrill.com.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.