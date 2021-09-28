TikTok challenge leads to Mingus suspensions

COTTONWOOD — Mingus High Union High School has suspended two students for vandalism, and the school suspects they were related to a nationwide TikTok challenge to teens that has led to the recent suspensions of 12 students at Sedona Red Rock High School.

“There has been an increase in vandalism to our school primarily toilet roll and soap dispensers and a couple of restroom mirrors,” explained Mingus Superintendent Mike Westcott on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

“We have suspended two students for vandalism we suspect was related to the TikTok challenge. These were the only two we have been able to positively identify,” Westcott said.

The superintendent said they are still willing to accept information from anyone else responsible for the vandalism.

SRRHS suspended 12 students involved in the “Devious Lick TikTok Challenge” and they range from sixth grade to juniors, explained Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Deana DeWitt on Tuesday.

“We will be suspending the students involved, the students will be responsible for paying restitution, and law enforcement will be involved,” said the school on its Facebook page.

A lot of the vandalism was focused on the restroom, such as breaking of the faucets and the sinks, she said. Fire extinguishers, document cameras and teacher’s school-issued phones were stolen.

The intent was never to give them back, but they did retrieve some items, DeWitt said.

Some the bigger destruction, such as broken windows, was done at the former Big Park School campus in the Village of Oak Creek, she said.

A final damage report is still being compiled, but it will be over $10,000, DeWitt said.

There are some charges pending by the police, she added. Police were involved in the entire case. The vandalism incidents occurred the week before last.

A donor offered a cash reward for students to come forward with information. About 50 students came forward. “So that was helpful,” DeWitt said.

The TikTok challenge is a problem is happening at schools all over the country, she pointed out.

However, DeWitt said she was surprised that students recorded themselves. She said this made it easy to find them once they started investigating. Most did not cover their faces.

“I just could not fathom how these kids could be convinced to video tape themselves doing these things and post it to their own personal social media account.”

