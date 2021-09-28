Vega, McFarland set to light up Bella Vita on Oct. 1

On Friday, Oct. 1, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. the gifted and talented singer/songwriter Jerry McFarland will be featured at Bella Vita Ristorante in Sedona, according to a news release.

McFarland is consummate and life-long professional musician with many years of entertainment under his belt, bringing energy and passion to the stage each and every time he performs.

His guitar playing is excellent, blending perfectly with his rich and engaging voice. Taking requests for songs dating back from the 40s to now he engages the audience and gets people singing along to tunes everyone remembers.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bella Vita Ristorante features the marvelous talents of local musician and solo performer Dan Vega.

Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be. He is a true troubadour. Vega is one of Sedona’s most sought after musicians. He is skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice. His rich voice combines with his effortless guitar playing to create a mesmerizing ambiance that goes perfectly with any fine-dining experience. He is a very popular performer with a great local following who always gives his best at every performance.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.

Information provided by Bella Vita Ristorante.