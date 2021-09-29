OFFERS
Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition looking for volunteers to help local seniors

Bea Keeber, 93, praises the Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition and their volunteers for helping her get around when necessary. VVCC is looking for more volunteers to help. Please call 928-204-1238 or email amynitchman@vvcaregivers.org for more information. (VVCC/Courtesy)

Bea Keeber, 93, praises the Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition and their volunteers for helping her get around when necessary. VVCC is looking for more volunteers to help. Please call 928-204-1238 or email amynitchman@vvcaregivers.org for more information. (VVCC/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 29, 2021 5:57 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Like many aging adults, Bea Keeber, 93, had to give up driving. She wondered how she would get around in rural Arizona.

One of her neighbors told her about Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition and Cottonwood’s public transit service.

Keeber praises both services, but can’t say enough about VVCC. One trip in particular made an impression.

A VVCC driver took Keeber to Prescott for a dermatology appointment. She was expecting the process to take two hours, but it took four! She was very impressed her driver was willing to wait for her.

“He was wonderful,” she said.

With that, VVCC is seeking more volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of other Verde Valley seniors like Keeber.

The public is invited to attend one of the following informational sessions to learn how to help older adults in need:

  • Thursday, Oct. 14, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. 6th St.;

  • Tuesday, Oct. 19, 9 to 10 a.m., Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. 6th St.; and

  • Thursday, Oct. 28, 1 to 2 p.m., Camp Verde Public Library, 130 Black Bridge Loop Road.

“Volunteers are especially needed to drive older adults to medical appointments, grocery shopping, or shop for, install Guardian Angel medical alert units, make friendly visits, provide respite assistance, handy person help, and more,” VVCC spokesperson Linda M. Clark said. In a statement. “You decide when and how often you can volunteer. There’s no set schedule.”

For more information and to RSVP for a session above call 928-204-1238 or email amynitchman@vvcaregivers.org.

Information provided by the Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition.

