OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Sept. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Yavapai County health officials announce flu shot clinics in October

In this December 2020 file photo, a Yavapai County Community Health Services nurse prepares a flu shot. The county announced several flu clinics in the month of October, three of which are in the Verde Valley area. (Vyto Starinskas/Independent, file)

In this December 2020 file photo, a Yavapai County Community Health Services nurse prepares a flu shot. The county announced several flu clinics in the month of October, three of which are in the Verde Valley area. (Vyto Starinskas/Independent, file)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: September 29, 2021 4:32 p.m.

2021 Verde Valley Flu Clinics

Yavapai County Community Health Services

Friday, Oct. 1

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beaver Creek Elementary School

4810 E. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock

Saturday, Oct. 2

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walk up Flu Clinic, Windmill Park

9950 E. Cornville Road, Cornville

Friday, Oct. 29

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Verde Village Clubhouse

4855 E. Broken Saddle Dr., Verde Village

COTTONWOOD — The best way to reduce the chances of catching the seasonal flu is to get the annual flu vaccine, Yavapai County health officials say.

Yavapai County Community Health Services announced several flu vaccination clinics coming to the area in October, including at least three in the Verde Valley.

Sally Slater, YCCHS disease prevention section manager, works with the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors annually to schedule these flu clinics to meet the residents where they live.

“The annual flu vaccine is the best way to reduce the chances that you will get the seasonal flu and spread it to others,” Slater said in a YCCHS statement Tuesday, Sept. 28. “The more people who get vaccinated against the flu, the less the flu will spread throughout the community.”

YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said that public health nurses will follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to insure “the safety of everyone receiving the vaccine.”

“Masks will be required for indoor clinics, and recommended for outdoor clinics,” Farneti said.

So who should get the flu vaccine? County health officials recommend everyone should receive an annual vaccine.

“Protecting yourself from the flu also protects the people around you who are more vulnerable to serious flu associated illnesses such as: infants, older adults, and anyone with a chronic condition,” Farneti said, adding a reminder to residents that the vaccine does not work right away.

“It takes about two weeks after receiving the flu vaccination for the antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu,” Farneti said. “That’s why it’s better to receive your flu vaccination as soon as available or early in the season.”

The flu season officially begins Oct. 1, health officials say, and usually hits its peak between January and March.

YCCHS and state leaders have put an “extra emphasis” on the flu vaccine this season due to COVID-19’s ongoing impact.

“Flu vaccines will not protect against flu-like illnesses caused by non-influenza viruses,” Farneti said.

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

For Verde Valley residents interested in receiving the flu vaccine, they are encouraged to call 928-771-3122. YCCHS has an office in Cottonwood at 10 S. 6th St.

The first two flu clinics are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2. Friday’s clinic is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Beaver Creek Elementary School, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the clinic is set for Windmill Park, 9950 E. Cornville Road.

The next flu clinic in the Cottonwood area is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. in the Verde Village Clubhouse, 4855 E. Broken Saddle Dr.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News