Yavapai County health officials announce flu shot clinics in October

COTTONWOOD — The best way to reduce the chances of catching the seasonal flu is to get the annual flu vaccine, Yavapai County health officials say.

Yavapai County Community Health Services announced several flu vaccination clinics coming to the area in October, including at least three in the Verde Valley.

Sally Slater, YCCHS disease prevention section manager, works with the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors annually to schedule these flu clinics to meet the residents where they live.

“The annual flu vaccine is the best way to reduce the chances that you will get the seasonal flu and spread it to others,” Slater said in a YCCHS statement Tuesday, Sept. 28. “The more people who get vaccinated against the flu, the less the flu will spread throughout the community.”

YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said that public health nurses will follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to insure “the safety of everyone receiving the vaccine.”

“Masks will be required for indoor clinics, and recommended for outdoor clinics,” Farneti said.

So who should get the flu vaccine? County health officials recommend everyone should receive an annual vaccine.

“Protecting yourself from the flu also protects the people around you who are more vulnerable to serious flu associated illnesses such as: infants, older adults, and anyone with a chronic condition,” Farneti said, adding a reminder to residents that the vaccine does not work right away.

“It takes about two weeks after receiving the flu vaccination for the antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu,” Farneti said. “That’s why it’s better to receive your flu vaccination as soon as available or early in the season.”

The flu season officially begins Oct. 1, health officials say, and usually hits its peak between January and March.

YCCHS and state leaders have put an “extra emphasis” on the flu vaccine this season due to COVID-19’s ongoing impact.

“Flu vaccines will not protect against flu-like illnesses caused by non-influenza viruses,” Farneti said.

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

For Verde Valley residents interested in receiving the flu vaccine, they are encouraged to call 928-771-3122. YCCHS has an office in Cottonwood at 10 S. 6th St.

The first two flu clinics are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2. Friday’s clinic is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Beaver Creek Elementary School, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the clinic is set for Windmill Park, 9950 E. Cornville Road.

The next flu clinic in the Cottonwood area is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. in the Verde Village Clubhouse, 4855 E. Broken Saddle Dr.

