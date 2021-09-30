7th annual ‘Fabulous Fiber Sale 2021’ set for Oct. 1-2

The sale is back after taking off last year due to COVID-19 and ready to kick off the fall with the seventh annual “Fabulous Fiber Sale 2021” presented by the Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners Guild, according to a news release.

This much sought after sale offers everyone an opportunity to purchase beautiful one-of-a-kind fiber art creations of handwoven, handmade fiber art made by its members. Looking for a gift for someone special or for yourself, this is the place to be!

The sale will be at the Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for everyone’s safety.

The “Fabulous Fiber Sale 2021” will open Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and run through Oct. 2. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2, the hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please note that it is only two days so be sure to put the dates on your calendars.

Choose from many handwoven garments, shawls, tapestries, woven baskets, jewelry, table runners and ornaments. There will also be hand-knitted scarves, hats and shawls offered in a wide selection of styles and colors for that special gift for yourself or that special person. This year there will be roving and hand-dyed and hand-spun yarns for sale. Throughout the weekend, guild members will also be giving demonstrations on weaving on a loom, spinning, basket weaving and jewelry making.

Credit cards will be accepted with a portion of the sales benefiting the guild that will be used to continue educational programs to the community throughout the Verde Valley.

The Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild is a 48-year-old nonprofit organization, founded by long time members Betty Gaudy and Mary Pendleton, whose mission is to encourage interest and education in the art of hand weaving, spinning and related crafts. Meetings are open to those who are interested in weaving and related crafts with member education programs and community outreach such as volunteering at Rainbow Acres in their weaving department. The Verde Valley Weavers Guild was instrumental in establishing the weaving department at Rainbow Acres. Additionally, each year the guild exhibits their work at the Sedona Public Library and the Clarkdale Library.

MONTHLY MEETINGS

The 50-member guild has monthly meetings that will be held at the Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road, from September through June.

For more information, visit redrockbaskets.com/events.

Information provided by the Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners Guild.