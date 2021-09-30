Chamber News: Short-term rentals, golf, airport and more

September was a busy month for the Sedona Chamber of Commerce, convening the community on critical issues including last week’s public meeting on Short-Term Rentals (STR).

The meeting was co-sponsored with the Sedona Lodging Council, that featured Sedona City Manager Karen Osburn, City Attorney Kurt Christianson, and Jim Bizily, Owner & CEO of Sedona.org, a property management company.

The chamber reviewed the state-imposed limits on the city’s ability to regulate STRs, which now in only five years’ time total 1,323 in greater Sedona, the equivalent of roughly 2,500 hotel rooms. Comparatively only 623 traditional hotel rooms have been added in the last 20 years, which through planning and zoning must provide for ample parking, employee housing/payment in lieu of, trash collection, security, etc.

To learn more, view the recorded event at sedonachamberevents.com.

GOLF

As the beautiful autumn weather begins, we are celebrating outdoor events such as the Sedona 30 Miracle Golf Tournament right here at the Village at the Oak Creek Country Club.

The chamber is a proud sponsor supporting the Sedona 30, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to funding community needs since 1982. Just look at some of their contributions in recent years they include $55,000 for lighting and sound improvements at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, $46,000 for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) programs in Sedona schools, $16,000 to Red Rock High School for musical instruments, $3,000 to Sedona Charter School, $2,500 to the Hummingbird Society, and $19,000 to the Sedona Food Bank in building capital and various programs.

Sedona 30 has provided scholarships, funding for physical education at West Sedona School and for counseling services at Sedona Red Rock High School. They are an excellent contributor to a balanced, sustainable community.

AIRPORT FUN DAY

Sedona Airport Family Fun Day is Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. You will get a close up of vintage airplanes, hi-tech aircraft and classic war birds while enjoying food vendors and maybe a thrilling plane ride over red rock country. The Sedona Car show, another free event is also taking place simultaneously at the airport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The chamber will be there to commemorate the Fly Friendly Agreement signed in June 2020 with Guidance Air and Sedona Air Tours – a landmark voluntary agreement to limit helicopter tour operating hours and adapt takeoff and departure routes as well as flight changes within the City of Sedona and over several major resorts and neighborhoods outside the city limits.

SUPPORT THE CHAMBER

Join the Sedona Chamber at Steakhouse 89 on Oct. 20 for a National Support Your Local Chamber Day celebration from 5 to 7:30 p.m. as we thank our member businesses for putting their trust in us to serve them, including nearly 100 Village of Oak Creek partners.

The event is free with complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. Come hear how the chamber is bringing policy, people and place together to create community.

Thanks to many of you who read my column and let me know you appreciate the communication.

