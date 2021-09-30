Cottonwood Police: 2 men arrested for using stolen debit card to charge $1,600 at local retailers
COTTONWOOD — Thanks to a few helpful tips from the community through social media, Cottonwood Police were able to arrest two men who allegedly committed debit card fraud by charging more than $1,600 at local retailers, according to a news release Wednesday.
Oaken Bernheim, 47, of Jerome, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 28, and booked into the Yavapai County Jail in Camp Verde on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, fraud schemes and taking the identity of another.
Greg Allen, a 58-year-old Cottonwood resident, was arrested and charged with theft of a credit card, possession of fraudulently obtained credit card and fraud schemes.
Both remain in custody at this time.
WHAT HAPPENED
On Sept. 23, officers with the Cottonwood Police Department took a delayed report of a stolen debit card that was accidently left in an ATM at a local credit union.
“The victim said she went to retrieve the card but it was gone,” Cottonwood PD spokesperson Sgt. Chad Sinn said in a statement.
On Sept. 24, the victim discovered that her debit card was charged more than $1,600, being used at several retailers in the Cottonwood area.
“Officers were able to obtain bank records showing where these purchases were made, and then obtain video from both the retail locations and ATM,” Sinn said in the statement.
Using the photos, Cottonwood PD posted to social media requesting assistance from the community in identifying the subjects.
“The department quickly received an outpouring of support from the community where they were able to identify the suspects,” Sinn said. “One of the citizens assisting in this investigation was able to get one of the suspects to turn himself into the Jerome Police Department. The suspect was transported to Cottonwood where he agreed to cooperate.”
That suspect was Bernheim, who was discovered to be the person using the debit card to make all the fraudulent charges.
After the investigation furthered, officers were able to arrest the second suspect, Allen, who was responsible for stealing the debit card and providing it to Bernheim.
“The Cottonwood Police Department wishes to extend our gratitude to all the community members who provided invaluable assistance in this case,” Sinn said.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.
