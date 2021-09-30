Dine In, Dine Out: Shorebird restaurant – more than birds and fish

As one of the Thyme Group restaurants (additionally in Sedona: Mole, Timo Wine Bar and Spoke and Wheel), with the name Shorebird, and the original in Newport Beach, California, we expected and welcomed a strictly seafood restaurant.

Shorebird does have some very good seafood on the menu, but it has much more. It is in a strip mall at the intersection of State Route 89A and State Route 179 in a converted pizza parlor. Because of its location and history, it has taken us awhile to warm up to Shorebird being an upscale restaurant with an interesting and varied menu. The dishes are corporate born and therefore the recipes are tried and true. The location allows for good views, good parking, a nice patio and bar and some quiet space within.

We have frequented Shorebird three times. The first was in its infancy with dear Canadian friends, Kelly and Dave Leeming, who were kind of stuck here during COVID-19 while they dealt with their parents’ estate. We were waited on by corporate people and service was great.

While perusing the menu, we enjoyed Old-Fashioneds while the Lemings had wine and beer. As “Starters,” Kelly raved about her Maryland Crab Cakes, Dave his Spicy Tuna Eggroll, Jeff his Oysters on the Half Shell, and Suzie her Hamachi Crudo Sashimi.

The food was plated beautifully. We felt good about our entrees as well. Kelly had the Braised Angus Short Rib, Mignon, Jeff and Suzie had the Pan Roasted Cortez Halibut and Dave the Faroe Island Salmon. (Faroe Is. is a small mid- Atlantic group of islands whose industry specializes in producing tog quality Atlantic Salmon.)

Longtime friends Christine and Bob Graff joined us for our second adventure. It was a time when service was spotty but made good by the manager. Chris really enjoyed her Faroe Island Salmon. The rest of us chose from the Almond Wood-Fired Specialties: Bob- Grilled Lamb Chops; Jeff- Black Angus Filet Mignon and Suzie – an overwhelming man-sized Duroc Pork Chop.

We wanted to have brunch there before we completed our review. The Sedona International Film Festival timing in June allowed us to be in town at 10 a.m. during the week, when brunch is served there. We were treated to complimentary beignets (more, please!) Jeff’s Bloody Mary was to his satisfaction. Suzie had to try Jay Bird’s Chicken and Waffles just because many places offer it and she had never had it. (Jay Bird’s, by the way, is another of the Thyme Group’s out of town restaurants.) Jeff thought the Carne Adovada Y Huevos was very good. It’s a cheddar cheese tostado with Santa Fe-style smoked pork shoulder, eggs over medium with rancher sauce and other condiments. Service was good and endless cups of Café du Monde coffee were appreciated.

Shorebird serves brunch through dinner from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends. Reservations are recommended but walk-ups welcomed. Call 928-203-5465 or visit shorebirdsedona.com for menus and more.

BITES AND SIPS

We took advantage of Local’s Night Out in Sedona (2:1 dinner during slower tourist time). It was fun to be uptown at Open Range. We watched families with small children, something we don’t see a lot of in the Village of Oak Creek. We couldn’t believe that Javalina Cantina would be one of the options. An hour wait, margarita in hand, chatting with friends Leeann and Ken Knaus, went very quickly. You know Jeff loves the Chile Rellenos there!

On a Thursday we went to Sedona Beer Company, a new sustainable craft brewery/restaurant at 465 Jordan Road (closed Tuesday and Wednesday). Shouldn’t tell you how many French fries we inhaled along with Jeff’s Stout and Suzie’s IPA in addition to Jeff’s Ahi Sliders and Suzie’s Barbacoa Street Tacos.

Sedona Gold Ice Cream in the VOC farmhouse of State Route 179 has taken over from Tomaliza’s. Right now, it’s serving Shamrock ice cream and shave ice. We were told the owner wants to change to the Thrifty brand because it’s so recognized. We enjoyed the rare dish of Cookies and Cream.

We want to thank our August guest writer, Tim Cox, for his entertaining and informative article about his Realty One Caribbean sailing adventure. And many thanks to our friends who accompany us on this difficult job of reporting to you readers. To your health and happiness.

Jeff and Suzie Dunn are members of the VOC community and write the monthly column, The Dunnery.