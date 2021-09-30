Emerson Theater receives $25K in grant funds for upcoming productions

The Emerson Theater Collaborative (ETC) would like to thank the City of Sedona and Arizona Humanities for recent grant awards, according to a news release.

The City of Sedona awarded ETC with $20,000 for the 2021-22 season, and Arizona Humanities has contributed $5,000 toward the upcoming production of “Raging Skillet” this October.

The “Raging Skillet” by Chef Rossi is produced by Camilla Ross and directed by Ashley Adelman, according to a news release.

Rossi is the award-winning chef and owner of New York’s The Raging Skillet, the city’s “wildest catering company.”

Shows will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. at Sedona Arts Academy in the Village of Oak Creek.

“It is ETC’s mission is to serve youth, under-represented communities and artists with an emphasis on diversity, by producing innovative and thought-provoking theater,” a news release stated. “ETC, which was honored to be named the 2019 Spirit of Sedona Community Collaborator of the Year, is grateful to secure this funding so we can continue to provide youth in Sedona and across the Verde Valley the opportunity to participate in professional theater productions. We are also excited to continue to bring high quality, compelling theater to the community throughout the year.”

For more information, call 860-705-9711 or visit emersontheatercollaborative.org.

Information provided by Emerson Theater Collaborative.