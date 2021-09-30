OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Sept. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Emerson Theater receives $25K in grant funds for upcoming productions

“Raging Skillet” by Chef Rossi is set for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 1 to 3, at the Sedona Arts Academy in the Village of Oak Creek. (Emerson Theater/Courtesy)

“Raging Skillet” by Chef Rossi is set for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 1 to 3, at the Sedona Arts Academy in the Village of Oak Creek. (Emerson Theater/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 30, 2021 10:45 a.m.

The Emerson Theater Collaborative (ETC) would like to thank the City of Sedona and Arizona Humanities for recent grant awards, according to a news release.

The City of Sedona awarded ETC with $20,000 for the 2021-22 season, and Arizona Humanities has contributed $5,000 toward the upcoming production of “Raging Skillet” this October.

The “Raging Skillet” by Chef Rossi is produced by Camilla Ross and directed by Ashley Adelman, according to a news release.

Rossi is the award-winning chef and owner of New York’s The Raging Skillet, the city’s “wildest catering company.”

Shows will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. at Sedona Arts Academy in the Village of Oak Creek.

“It is ETC’s mission is to serve youth, under-represented communities and artists with an emphasis on diversity, by producing innovative and thought-provoking theater,” a news release stated. “ETC, which was honored to be named the 2019 Spirit of Sedona Community Collaborator of the Year, is grateful to secure this funding so we can continue to provide youth in Sedona and across the Verde Valley the opportunity to participate in professional theater productions. We are also excited to continue to bring high quality, compelling theater to the community throughout the year.”

For more information, call 860-705-9711 or visit emersontheatercollaborative.org.

Information provided by Emerson Theater Collaborative.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News