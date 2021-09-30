Highlighting the most important factors from the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting

It was gratifying to once again have a full house at the Sept. 19 meeting of our Yavapai County Board of Supervisors. It was a “live” meeting in so many ways – real people, excellent information, meaningful actions … and so much of this was impactful to our Big Park Region. In order of the agenda appearance, here are the Top 5 items impacting our community:

☑ Formal acceptance by the supervisors of Development Services Director David Williams’ resignation, effective Nov. 5. A successor has not been announced. This leadership change may impact the timeline of the Comprehensive Plan Update that is in process.

☑ The purchase of radar feedback signs for Districts 2 and 3 (that’s us!) was approved.

☑ September was declared Suicide Prevention Month (championed by our D3 Supervisor Donna Michaels) and the week of Sept. 20-24 designated as SepticSmart Week. Suicide has become a problem in our county - older folks living alone, isolated etc. leading to depression. We are encouraged to check up on each other and reach out to support neighbors in times of stress. On the SepticSmart topic, we followed up with Suzanne Ehrlich, County Environmental Unit Manager, for more information, as so many new residents are unfamiliar with rural wastewater disposal systems. We distributed this info to our subscribers and will keep it posted on the council website. Suzanne offered to speak at a public meeting in the future – which might be of interest.

☑ County Supervisors Association proposals for consideration at upcoming annual summit. County Administrator Phil Bourdon, reviewed the list of proposals that the statewide assembly of supervisors will be considering for action with the state legislature. Four of the 14 proposals were submitted by Yavapai County, indicative of our supervisors’ strong initiative. One measure, authored by Supervisor Donna Michaels, proposes to allow rural counties to establish areas that require the use of permits and reasonable restrictions on the number, times, and methods of Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) use (proposal details). Another proposal put forward by Coconino County would introduce and support a bill similar to 2020 SB 1490 (defeated at the last legislative session) to mitigate the negative impacts of short-term rentals. That bill aims to accomplish the following: Treat investor-owned properties (not residences or vacation homes) as commercial in use; Create consistency and equity in how other properties used as transient lodging are classified and taxed (such as hotels and large bed and breakfast properties); Provide tax relief to the homeowner and appropriately classifies commercial use properties. Supervisor Michaels is interested in the thoughts and ideas of constituents – you can contact her by email at Donna.Michaels@yavapaiaz.gov.

☑ Horse Mesa Ranch’s permanent non-transferable Use Permit to allow continuation of the equestrian recreational facility was unanimously approved. There were more than 100 citizens present, all in favor of the application. As there were no voices of opposition, the supervisors moved quickly to approve, with compliments to the applicant for working closely with the community and neighbors to address concerns to everyone’s satisfaction. Preserving this 11.4-acre property will contribute to the diverse outdoor recreation opportunities and the rural, western character of the greater Sedona area.

☑ Seeking a Volunteer for A/V Support with BPRCC Live Meetings. The council is eager to return to live meetings, and is seeking a community volunteer to make that possible. Our monthly meetings are always the second Thursday at 9 a.m. Anyone from the community may volunteer for this position – the load is light and the rewards of participation are great. Send an email to info@bigparkcouncil.org for more information.

Camille Cox is the president of the Big Park Community Council.