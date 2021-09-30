Letter to the Community: Horse Mesa Ranch thanks you for the support!

When our community comes together, there is nothing we can’t accomplish. While I knew this to be true, I was able to witness it firsthand over the last few months. Recently, over 1,100 people came together to help me support Horse Mesa Ranch. And thanks to their letters of support and attendance at several public hearings, Horse Mesa Ranch gets to stay open!

As the last equine boarding facility left in our greater Sedona area, Horse Mesa Ranch has become so important to so many people from our community, from our boarders who keep their horses at the ranch, to the kids in our 4H program who learn to care for animals, to the Equine Emergency Evacuation team who uses the Ranch as a staging area during rescue operations, to the Sedona Garden Club who uses our fertilizer to make organic compost for their gardens. Horse Mesa Ranch means so much to so many.

To me, the ranch hold some of my most precious memories. As many of you may know, my best friend Elizabeth “Bee” Gordon started Horse Mesa Ranch over 40 years ago. For over 40 years, the ranch allowed us an open space to appreciate the Western and rural traditions which make our community so special. Bee cared deeply about horses and people, and made both feel special on the ranch. While boarding my horses on the ranch, I grew to know Bee well and saw firsthand the positive impact the ranch had on people’s lives.

We all suffered a great loss when Bee unexpectedly passed away last year. Because the use permit was in her name, the permission to operate the ranch as a boarding facility expired as well. That’s when I knew I had to do anything I could to make sure Bee’s legacy was protected for generations to come. Fortunately, Bee’s family agreed, and my husband Scott and I stepped in to purchase the ranch. We are committed to continue operating the ranch as Bee has over the past 40 years.

On Sept. 15, after a long process and several public hearings, our request for a use permit was heard by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors. Our supervisors listened to the voices of the overwhelming number of residents who supported our application and ultimately, the board granted our use permit.

Thank you to our supervisors for valuing Bee’s legacy and the ranch’s history in the community. Thank you to the hundreds of friends, neighbors and Yavapai County residents who took time during their busy lives to support a cause that means so much to me. On behalf of Scott and myself, the Gordon family and the whole Horse Mesa Ranch team, thank you. See you at the ranch soon!