‘Project Fill the Need’ opening food pantry at Big Park school in VOC

Recognizing the need to help their underserved neighbors in the Village of Oak Creek, Camp Verde, Rimrock, and other nearby unincorporated communities in Yavapai County, a new group is opening Project Fill the Need Food Pantry at Big Park Community School on the last Saturday of every month, according to a news release.

Although the Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project (the Green Bag Project) was started in the VOC several years ago, the community’s residents currently must drive to west Sedona to the Sedona Community Food Bank to obtain food.

Through the Green Bag project, non-perishable food is collected every other month in the VOC, and then transported to the food bank in West Sedona for sorting and distribution. Food collected by neighborhood coordinators in the VOC helps supply the Sedona Community Food Bank, the St. Vincent De Paul Pantry, the Verde Valley School VOC Backpack Program, and now the Project Fill the Need Food Pantry.

“Our group is named after our experiences and observations,” said Kathy Wozniak, president of the Project Fill the Need Board. “Many of us have served as neighborhood coordinators or food donors for the neighborhood food project, and we know that it is sometimes difficult for those living here in the VOC to get to the Sedona Community Food Bank during the work week. We will begin by opening the last Saturday of each month, starting in September, so that working families will have access to the food pantry on the weekend.”

The VOC-based group became aware of the need for those living in other nearby unincorporated areas of Yavapai County to have access to food resources. While there are food banks operating in Sedona and Cottonwood, those in need may not be able to have the transportation to get to them, or cannot do so on weekdays.

“This is where,” Wozniak said. “We realized we had to make an effort to ‘Fill the Need’ here in the VOC.”

Initially, the new food pantry will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Big Park Community School, 25 West Saddlehorn Drive. The school was closed due to low enrollment in 2018. Now, the facility is used by various local organizations, including the opening of a new branch of the Sedona Public Library.

The school’s former baseball diamond is also home to the Community Garden established by the Rotary Club of Sedona Village, which has already distributed 250 pounds of vegetables to the Sedona Community Food Bank and 50 pounds to the school district.

Wozniak expects that there will be new partnerships developing, and that the food pantry will expand once it becomes established and outreach expands to inform the communities they plan to serve.

The food pantry will operate out of a classroom formerly used to teach science, and volunteers are now gearing up to stock shelves with non-perishable foods, creating signs so that participants will know where to find them, and making it easy for those it serves to “shop” for food.

Participants will be asked to fill out a simple registration form, and will make their own choices about which of the available food items they want based on household size.

“We want to make this as easy as possible for those who are hungry to get what they need,” Wozniak said. “We plan to grow our food pantry substantially, and work with other organizations to enhance our services to those in need.”

For information on volunteering, donating, or finding out more, contact Project Fill the Need at info@ProjectFillTheNeed.org.

Information provided by Project Fill the Need.