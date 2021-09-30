OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 30
‘Rock Gem & Jewelry Show’ set for Oct. 16-17

Originally Published: September 30, 2021 11:15 a.m.

The Sedona Gem and Mineral Club is hosting its 20th annual “Rock, Gem & Jewelry Show” on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sedona Red Rock High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road.

Visit more than 40 vendors offering dazzling crystals, Amethyst, colorful agates, unusual minerals, rare fossils, meteorites, custom jewelry, gemstones, beads and more. Hourly raffle, with a brilliant Amethyst Geode as the Grand Prize, the Kids Adventure and a Silent Auction.

This event benefits students at Sedona Red Rock High School through our nonprofit Sedona Gem & Mineral Club Scholarship Fund. Admission: $4 Children 12 and under free. Free parking.

For more information go to: sedonagemandmineral.org.

News