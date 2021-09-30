OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona church to host pumpkin patch fun beginning Oct. 2

The Sedona United Methodist Church annual pumpkin patch begins Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (SUMC/Courtesy)



Originally Published: September 30, 2021 11:45 a.m.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 2, the pumpkin patch will be in full swing at the Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road, Sedona.

The pumpkin patch will be open every day from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Halloween.

All shapes and sizes are for sale, some unusual looking ones, too. Come out and support the Young Life Sedona Campership Program.

TRUNK OR TREAT

The church will have their seventh annual “Trunk or Treat” event in the parking lot from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Trunk or Treat is a fun and safe way for kids to celebrate Halloween this year. Members of the Sedona UMC congregation will gather in the church parking lot with their car trunks decorated in Halloween fashion and will pass out candy to the trick or treaters.

The church invites families to stop by on their way to trick or treating in uptown Sedona or other communities. Free hot dogs and snacks will be offered for those who need a quick dinner. Trunk or Treat is a free event.

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

The Sedona United Methodist Church is looking for vendors for their Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This sale will be held outdoors in the main parking lot. Artists or crafters who make their own items by hand are invited to join.

This annual sale is a fundraiser that benefits the outreach ministries of the church.

The registration fee is $25 for a 10-foot by 10-foot stall. Bring your own tables or rent them for a small fee.

The Holiday Boutique will take place at the church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road in Sedona. Please call the office at 928-282-1780 to reserve a space by Nov. 5.

For more information on these events, please call 928-282-1780 or visit sedonaumc.org.

Information provided by Sedona United Methodist Church.

