Yavapai County announces new ballot envelope for Nov. 2 election

COTTONWOOD — The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office recently announced a change in the ballot delivery system involving the envelope, according to a news release.

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman said Wednesday, Sept. 28, that her office has now combined the PINK ballot affidavit envelope and the ballot return envelope.

“The envelope will be pink, and voters will now sign the back of the envelope under the flap,” Hoffman said in a statement Wednesday.

After voters sign the back of the envelope under the flap, they are to insert the ballot in the envelope and seal only after signing.

“Eliminating one envelope will result in more streamlined processing and tax dollar savings,” Hoffman said in a statement.

The jurisdictions holding all-mail elections Tuesday, Nov. 2, include the Mingus Union High School and Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary School districts, the City of Prescott for a general election and the Crown King Fire District.

For the two Cottonwood school districts, the November vote is for a budget override for maintenance and operations, which is generally the largest part of any school district’s budget. It is the day-to-day operation including staff salaries, benefits, supplies, repairs, instruction, extra-curricular and transportation, among others.

Both COCSD and MUHSD are in year five of the seven-year override.

DROP BOX LOCATIONS

To mail or drop off your voted ballot at an official drop box, the locations are as follows:

Camp Verde: Town Hall, 473 S. Main St.

Camp Verde: Yavapai-Apache Nation Community Center, 3462 Smith Ave.

Clarkdale: Town Hall, 39 N. 9th St.

Cottonwood: County administration building, 10 S. 6th St.

Sedona: City Hall, 102 Roadrunner Dr.

Sedona: Village of Oak Creek Fire Station, 125 Slide Rock Rd.

For Yavapai County, important dates include:

Last day to register to vote: Monday, Oct. 4

In-person voting begins: Wednesday, Oct. 6

Ballots will be mailed: Wednesday, Oct. 6

Last day to request and be mailed a ballot: Friday, Oct. 22

Last day to vote in person: Tuesday, Nov. 2

For more information, visit yavapaiaz.gov/govote, or call 928-771-3248, or email web.voter.registration@yavapaiaz.gov.

